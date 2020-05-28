As many of you know, my mom passed away on April 30. She was a casualty of COVID-19. Yes, she was 93, in a nursing home for the past year because of Lewy body dementia and other medical issues, but, elderly or not, ill or not, she did not deserve to die in that manner.
The mentality of a segment of our society who say “Well, it’s sad, but they were old or sick anyway,” does not work for me. They are diminishing the 100,000 who have died (not all are elderly) and the people who loved them. It is as if their lives don’t count. Who gets to decide whose lives matter? I am finding the lack of compassion and responsibility toward each other a bit astounding.
So, thinking along this line, the quarantine and so much alone time and grief is taking me to some dark places. I started thinking how that kind of mentality plays out in our society, especially where animals are concerned. I’m calling it convenient compassion.
Let’s start with wild animals, especially what are called “nuisance” animals — raccoons, ground hogs, opossums, coyotes, rabbits, squirrels, etc. I am always amazed at people who say they are animal lovers but do not spare much compassion or thought to what wild animals suffer at human hands. We destroy their habitat, taking away their shelter and food sources; so, they take up residence in your home and eat from your trash. I understand this is annoying and that people simply want them off their property. There are some who believe it is appropriate to drown in a live trap or to poison these animals, both horrible deaths. How can this ever be OK? Can we not learn to coexist without destroying everything in our path with little thought or regard? Why do they matter less because they are wild? Do they deserve a miserable death because they inconvenience someone? If they need to be euthanized, let’s at least do it humanely.
Livestock, food animals, horses, hamsters, gerbils, rats, ferrets, birds reptiles ... all animals who need to be treated with compassion, whose lives matter. Domestic cats and dogs are not the only animals whose lives matter and deserve compassion. God made all these creatures, and I do not believe the intent was that we could harm them on a whim because they matter less than humans. We need to recognize their value and see them as a gift. You don’t have to love animals the way I and others like me do, but no one has the right to harm them and decide they do not matter.
Feral cats are another example of selective compassion. These cats or at least their ancestors were someone’s cats ... cats who were dumped, or thrown outside who were not spayed or neutered. It is not the cats’ fault. We have feral cats because of the irresponsibility of humans. The humans should be punished, not the cats. People trap and shoot these poor cats. They poison them. They take them out in the middle of nowhere and dump them. Yes, feral cats are a problem in most cities; they are destructive. But do they deserve less compassion than owned cats? Should people look the other way when they are abused?
We can’t simply be compassionate when it is convenient or doesn’t affect the bottom line. Anything that is alive and is capable of knowing fear and pain deserves compassion. How we treat them is a reflection of who we are.
Thought for the week: I wish you enough.
