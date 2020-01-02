Moose, a little border collie mix, was turned into us Sunday by his owner. He said he couldn’t care for him.
No truer words have ever been spoken. To look at Moose, it will break your heart. He doesn’t have a lot of fur, his skin is inflamed and covered in open sores, which are bleeding. He cries every time he moves. He is constantly scratching and crying while he does so. There is nowhere to pet him but the top of his head that does not cause him pain to be touched.
And, yet, he still will gently lick you and wag his raw, bloody tail when you talk baby talk to him. He went to the veterinarian on Monday, is on medication and is already feeling better. He has demodex mange along with a skin infection.
Moose’s owners have had him since he was a puppy; he is a year and a half now. When asked how long he’s been like this, the answer was awhile. They said they couldn’t afford to treat him … so they did nothing and Moose suffered. The owner told us if we wouldn’t take him he was just going to take him out in the woods and shoot him. And so, it is up to us here at the Animal Protection League to step up and do what is needed to give compassionate care to this poor dog.
I understand about not having the money — veterinary care is expensive. Had this condition been addressed in the beginning it would have been relatively inexpensive. And yet they did nothing. They did not come to us for help. They allowed this dog to suffer and then expected someone else to act with compassion.
This is why animal advocates and people who love animals appear to be mad and outraged a good deal of the time. Time and time again people tell us when they turn their pets in who are in horrible shape and suffering that they could not afford vet care ... as if that releases them from giving that animal compassionate care. It seems they think that all they have to do is utter the magic words "I have no money" and they are absolved. Shelters and rescues typically have no money either, but we find it.
Shelters and rescues are expected on an ongoing basis to step up financially and emotionally for all these wonderful animals when the people who owned them failed them so miserably. This is why shelter and rescue people suffer from compassion fatigue. This is why you hear the claim that animal people like animals more than people. And even still we keep coming back, and every time we think we cannot do this one more day something wonderful happens that reminds us there is more good in the world than bad.
We are reminded in our darkest time to always look higher. And, because we do, pets like Moose are given a second chance.
