Just like all other nonprofits, we are constantly fundraising to support our mission. We have two great events coming up — Pawpalooza this Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center and the Petacular FURlong at Hoosier Park on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pawpawlooza, an over-21 event, will have vendors, disc golf, live music, yard games, craft beer, corn hole tournament and food trucks. Tickets are $10 online at inapl.org and $12 at the event. This should be a fun-filled event. We hope you will join us for a great cause.
Oct. 6 is time for my long, long walk at seventh annual FURlong. We are asking you all to join us in the walk and to get sponsors to pay you to walk around the track. You can build your own online fundraiser so people can donate. Go to inapl.org/furlong for information. We want to fill the track with walkers.
The first year of this event, I made the ridiculous promise that I would walk all four hours of The FURlong to raise money for The Animal Protection League. I told the APL Board of Directors that I personally wanted to raise $10,000. They thought I was a little crazy to do this in the first place and told me I should lower my expectations and set my goal at $5,000, so I did. I raised $9,338, almost making my original goal. I have been fortunate over the past six years of this event to not only reach my goals, but to exceed them, raising between $15,000-$18,000 each year — thanks to this community and all of our loyal supporters. This has taught me to always aim high for an audacious goal and take that leap of faith.
There has never been a time in the 10 years I have been the director at APL that we’ve needed your help more than now. The number of animals coming into the shelter is overwhelming. We are the only open admission shelter for Anderson. If a city resident brings us an animal, we have to take him, regardless if we have space. Very simply, we are in crisis at APL. Due to high intake, we have dogs living in crates and cats and kittens stacked to the ceiling in the main cat room as well as in the hallway and lobby. We have always been understaffed and underfunded, but now we are being expected to do more with the same amount of resources. The animals coming to us are in terrible shape, ill or injured, requiring veterinary care thus requiring more funds. We are being asked to perform miracles on a daily basis.
This cause is not just about animal abuse. This is about our humanity, our compassion as a society. It is a reflection of who we are as a people.
You can give online or send checks to: Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St. Anderson, IN 46016. Your donation is tax-deductible. I will walk all three hours of the event, and, weather permitting, one APL shelter dog per lap. Make a memo on the donation that it is for Maleah’s walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.