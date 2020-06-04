Joey, a frisky, shy feline, came to us in 2014. His owner became ill and could no longer care for him.
From the beginning, Joey was afraid and overwhelmed with his new surroundings. He came in with two other cats; they got adopted almost immediately. We believe he missed his cat friends and his human. We moved him to the purple Cat House to see if he would do better in a home-like environment; he immediately hid.
He became known as the cubby hole cat, and he would scratch you bloody if you tried to pet him. He lived in the Cat House for six years. He seemed perfectly content as long as no one tried to touch him or look at him. Everyone knew to leave Joey be, except for our new volunteer, Helen. She made it her mission to win Joey over, and, with much love, patience and care, she did. Joey finally let her touch him. Then Helen and her husband made the decision to take Joey home and see how he would do.
That was five months ago, and it is reported that he is flourishing. Helen says that he is a great cat, loving and sweet. It took him a few weeks to settle in, but now he acts as if he has lived with them his entire life. The shelter environment was simply too overwhelming for him. Helen and her family saved Joey, but Joey saved them as well. He helped fill the void of losing one of their beloved cats.
Helen took a chance on Joey. So many of the animals who come to a shelter simply need a Helen. Someone who can see past the fear and see who they could be given the opportunity. As I’ve said before, animal shelters are terribly stressful for most of the animals who come to them. Particularly the ones who have been loved and lived in a home. It is a fearful, overwhelming place, and animals tend to either shut down, stop eating, become nonrespondent or sick. Or they become aggressive and slowly lose their minds, often turning into someone they were never intended to be.
One of the most important things volunteers can do is simply spend time with the animals — walking dogs, playing ball, taking them for a burger, petting them, talking to them, letting them lay in your lap. They need that human connection in order to stay sane. I think we can all relate to that from the isolation of the pandemic. I think many have realized just how important human connection is. Animals are no different. We simply cannot isolate them in cages with little interaction and expect them to stay sane.
We have story after story of how animals simply thrive and go from sad to joyous within days of going to their new home. Watching these animals transform back into who they were meant to be keeps us doing this work and reminds of us of why we do what we do.
Thought for the week: “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.” Dr. Paul Farmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.