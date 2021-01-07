Wesley, a gray male pit bull, was brought to the Animal Protection League by Animal Control on Dec. 22 as a stray. He was not neutered and extremely thin. He was coughing up blood and his stomach was bloated; we suspected that he was heartworm positive. Once tested, our fears were confirmed — he was a high heartworm positive.
Wesley quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. He loved attention and had a way of looking into your eyes that simply melted your heart. We wanted to save this sweet boy but feared the damage from the heartworms was too advanced. I took Wesley to Northwood VCA to have them make a determination on a treatment plan. On the ride there, I have to say I fell in love with Wesley. He put his head on my shoulder and gazed at me. I was hoping for the best but fearing the worst.
It was confirmed that he was in the last stages of heartworm disease and the most humane thing for Wesley was euthanasia. He had a peaceful passing. This absolutely broke my heart. It also infuriated me. It didn’t have to happen. Heartworms are preventable. This dog did not have to suffer.
It was clear Wesley had not had a good life. He was terribly thin, dirty, nails broken and long and most likely had lived his life outside. This scenario is true for so many of the dogs living in our community. This is needless abuse, neglect and irresponsibility. My guess is he was used as a stud and or to guard property. No empathy or compassion; he was seen as a commodity. No one came looking for him, called about him or posted on the lost and found sites. This is true for most of the pit bulls who find themselves in shelters. They are seen as disposable.
One of the goals for 2021 is to reduce the number of dogs like Wesley we have in our community. Dogs who are only seen as a means to an end, used for the owners’ profit.
Dogs are living on chains, with inadequate shelter, producing litter after litter, little to no compassion and very little socialization. They are seen simply as property and given minimal care and attention. I would like to see our community make a concentrated effort help the Wesleys of our community. To demand better for our dogs. To see people who abuse animals punished to the fullest extent of the law. Using animals for financial gain does not give permission for abuse or neglect. We need to understand that the Wesleys are also part of the culture that feeds into dog fighting and breeding dogs for dog fighting. Dog fighting is a lucrative business; it is also a felony in all 50 states.
We have turned our heads long enough. There are so many Wesleys waiting for our help, living on the end of a chain, suffering. When you see dogs living like this, if you know of dog fighting, please call law enforcement immediately. We do not want this in our community.
