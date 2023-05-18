Back in October, I lost my mind and adopted a puppy. My 90-pound pit Brody was missing Puff and Boo, who passed last year. Brody loves playing with my little chihuahua mixes but it’s just not the same as running and wrestling with a dog his more his own size.
After giving it much thought I knew a puppy would be easier to integrate as opposed to an adult dog. Sammy came from a litter of five; we were told by the person who brought them in that they miraculously appeared on their porch in a box. They were clean and in good condition.
Sammy is now a little over six months old has been neutered and is not little anymore. He is wild as a bat with his puppy energy. Brody thinks Sammy is his personal dog. They are always together, always touching and playing. They are so happy.
Every time Sammy is running around like a nut when it is supposed to be our quiet, snuggle time I ask myself what I was thinking when I got a puppy. As I’m chasing him through the house yelling “Sammy NO!” and him pretending to be deaf, I ask. Every time he destroys shoes, bedding, gets in the trash, opens cabinet doors to get my chocolate, chases the cats I wonder. I ask myself every time I am chasing him, prying his mouth open to remove sticks, rocks destroyed toys, or cleaning up one more bathroom accident when he was just outside.
And then I remember, when he’s in trouble he cocks his head at me as if he is the most innocent being in the world while sitting in the middle of whatever mess he has created. Or when he crawls in my lap and gazes at me as if I am the most wonderful person in the world. I watch he and Brody play and I have the privilege to see pure, uninhibited joy. He makes me laugh.
All of the animal companions in my home have come from the shelter. They were all neglected or abused in some way, which is why I brought them home. He has never known fear — well, except when he wants to play with the chihuahuas, or my cats who are tired of him bothering them and they gang up on him and he squeals and cowers. I remember I have a being in my home who has never known the worst of humans.
The shelter is so very hard right now; we have so many animals who have been abused or neglected. To see them all day after day, and to see the indifference and cruelty with which some humans treat animals, is defeating. Then I come home and am each and every time I am greeted with love from these animals who had known nothing but fear and abuse before they came home with me.
They remind me to remember all the ones we have saved who are living wonderful lives because of the work we do. They remind me that, although we cannot save them all, to focus on all the ones we have saved. Maybe that’s why I got a puppy — as a reminder of the good in the world.