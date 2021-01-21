Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Jan. 1-18: 63
As I’ve written before, animal shelters can be extremely stressful for the animals who live there. Some hold up to the stress of living in a cage and the noise, and others simply fall apart.
We always temperament test the dogs to help us know what kind of home would be best for them. The goal is to find out if they are good with other dogs, cats or kids, if they are high energy and require lots of exercise, etc. But what I have learned over the years these tests may not really reflect who the dog really is simply because they are in a shelter and under stress.
There are lots of theories as to when to the test the dog — when they first come in, a few days later when they’ve had time to settle in, a week later or multiple times. Temp tests may only give us a small idea of who that dog really is. The best way to truly determine the personality of a dog is to get him or her into a home environment. More often than not how the dog acts in a home environment tells us the most valuable information as to who the dog or cat really is. This is why fostering is so very critical in helping to save shelter animals.
An example is my dog Buddy. He is 10 years old. I adopted him from APL one year ago. He was an owner surrender when he was 9. He was terrified in the shelter; his days consisted of shaking, drooling and panting. I moved him up to the lobby and I started spending time with him. I took him with me on errands and found that he loved going in the car. I became his person. Unfortunately, he was aggressive toward cats, dogs and anyone else who tried to handle him besides me. Against my better judgement, I took him home with me, not expecting it to work but wanting to say that I at least tried. I did a long slow introduction and, much to my surprise, all the issues he displayed at the shelter went away. There are no issues with my other pets; it’s as if he has always been there. He is one of those dogs who simply could not handle the stress of the shelter.
Brewer is another example. He was aggressive to cats and dogs here in the shelter, but in a foster home there are no issues.
Bella Diamond didn’t like other dogs here at the shelter, but in a foster home she is best friends with the dogs in that home.
This is why having people foster animals is so critical to saving the animals who come to shelters. Fostering allows them to be who they truly are. Imagine, putting yourself in a highly stressful living environment, but at the same time trying to be the best version of you. Typically, that just doesn’t happen, so why would we expect it of animals? Be a hero and help save shelter animals ... foster a shelter animal.
