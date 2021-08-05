I know I’ve written about this before, but I believe there needs to be a bit more discussion in light of some of the return adoptions we have had in the past month.
I believe that a lot of times people simply expect too much from a new pet when they bring them into their home, especially if they are adopted from a shelter. The record time in which someone brought back a dog to APL is two hours. The other day it was under 12. And all because they did not do a slow introduction with the other animals in the home.
Introducing a new pet, particularly a shelter pet, takes work, patience, empathy and common sense. Rule of thumb: three days for a pet to decompress, three weeks to learn your routines and three months to realize they are home. I have personally found this this to be true.
Remember these cats and dogs in shelters are living in a cage where they eat, sleep and go to the bathroom. Often, they are stressed, sad and/or losing their minds from boredom and lack of human interaction. Many people often think, especially with cats, that turning them loose in your house after they may have lived in a cage for weeks, months or even years would be a good thing. More often than not it is not. After living in a cage, all that space can be overwhelming and they will have a tendency to hide. It is best to start out either in a large cage, or small room and let them slowly get use to living a normal life, acclimating at their own pace. People have brought cats back after only a few days because they hid and or did not get along with their other cats.
We advocate crating dogs after adoption, especially for the first month or so, until you see how they will react without you home. This is to help them feel safe and to protect your home and any other animals you might have who are not crated. People often tell us they do not want to crate a dog, that it is cruel. And yet they bring these poor dogs back to us because they destroyed their home and or attacked other animals in the home. Because they were not crated. Is it appropriate to crate a dog in your home 24/7? No … but by crating them during this transition period is providing them a safe space so they do not get overwhelmed or anxious because you are not there. And, yes, some dogs do not do well crated and that is a completely different discussion.
Adopting a shelter animal is a wonderful thing, but in order for it be successful it is going to take commitment, patience and work. It may take a while for your life to return to normal. And it will take compassion and empathy. Do not expect perfection, and do not expect the new pet to think and react like a human.
Just think about all the times you have been put in a new situation and you weren’t really sure of the rules. It took you time to figure everything out. It’s the same with a new pet. Give them the space and time to fall in love with you … and you to fall in love with them.
