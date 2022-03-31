Unless you work or volunteer in an open admission animal shelter, it is hard to understand just how stressful it is for many animals.
They are living in a cage, and if they are released by their owner there is a good chance they are grieving. It is extremely noisy, they are getting limited human attention, they are bored, and many have pent-up energy. Often when people who come to look at the dogs and walk through the kennels they come out a bit shaken, commenting on how noisy it is and how the dogs were jumping and agitated. Imagine yourself living in that kind of environment 24/7.
There is a transition period for any adopted pet, but that is especially true for shelter animals. It is also so important to adopt pets that fit your lifestyle, energy level and skill level.
When people ask us about an animal they often ask if they are house-broken and if they are destructive. These animals have been living in a cage: going to the bathroom, sleeping, eating and playing in the same space. If they came in house-broken, there is a very good chance they will need to be retrained. They may have accidents in your house in the beginning. Be prepared for this.
Here are rules of thumb to follow when bringing a new pet into your home.
3 days:
• May get easily overwhelmed
• May hide personality
• May avoid food and water
• Shuts down or hides
• Tests boundaries
3 weeks:
• Settles in and gets comfy
• Learns a routine
• Shows true personality
• Behavior problems may begin
• Learns new environment
• Begins to trust new family
3 months:
• Feels completely at home
• A true bond begins
• Learns how to be loved again
Take a moment to think about how you feel and act in a new situation, like a new job where you don’t know the rules or what’s expected. Imagine if you had to be perfect and it is assumed you know what to do on that first day. You are going to make mistakes, as will your new pet — not out of malice, but because you don’t know better, and you are stressed and possibly fearful.
It is wonderful to want to save a shelter animal, but you need to be prepared and empathic to everything that comes with it. They may potty in the house, chew up a shoe, get in the trash. Please do not immediately let them run loose with your other pets. Slow introductions are so important to integrating them into their new family.
Wouldn’t it be a wonderful world if humans did not expect more from pets than they do themselves or other humans? There are so many wonderful animals in shelters just waiting. All they need is patience, love and time to become who they were truly meant to be.