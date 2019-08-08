We are in crisis at the Animal Protection League — every cage and kennel is full. The animals just keep pouring through our doors, many turned in by owners for various reasons or return adoptions. It is the same at shelters across the country. Often times it feels like a lack of commitment and patience.
It constantly amazes me that we as humans have such high expectations of animals when we bring them into our home or simply interact with them. Many expect them to be perfect, to immediately trust and love us. As with humans trust is earned. You simply cannot expect any animal to trust right off the bat. You have no idea how they have been treated by humans in the past.
People are bringing animals back to APL less than 24 hours after adoption for a variety of reasons. The bottom line is they did not give these poor animals time to decompress. I want you to think about a time when you were the most stressed, then add on having to make a critical decision or go to a meeting or make a great impression or meet your new significant other's parents or friends for the first time. Are you going to be at your best? That is exactly what people are asking these shelter pets to do.
I took home Buddy, a 9-year-old mix. He was terrified in the kennels, so we brought him up to the lobby. I sat in the kennel with him doing work on my laptop for weeks. He finally bonded to me. He hated other animals and most people.
I decided to take him home knowing it would be a lot of work — that was the first of April. We did a slow introduction to the other animals; it has taken four very cautious months to get him to the point that he can be with my other animals. Had I done it too soon it would not have worked. It was a tremendous amount of work, but worth every minute. The easiest thing to do would have been to bring him back to the shelter.
He loves car rides with his head hanging out the window. He does not like people approaching the car and he will bark. While waiting to pick up my online-ordered groceries the other day, a man approached the car and started to reach in to pet Buddy. Buddy was barking and snarling; thankfully I had him restrained in the car. I grabbed Buddy and told the man to back away. He asked me if he was aggressive. He was sticking his arm into a stranger’s car to pet a dog who was clearly telling him no. If he had been reaching in on my side trying to touch me, I would have tried to break his arm.
Why do we think we should be able disrespect animals’ boundaries? Is it appropriate when you are walking down the street and a stranger tries to hug and touch you without your consent? No it is not — and the same goes for animals.
Maleah Stringer is executive director of the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson. She can be reached at 765-356-0900 or at maleahstringer@aol.com.
