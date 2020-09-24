I want to thank everyone who came out and participated in our ninth annual Beth Gephardt Memorial Pars for Paws golf tournament at the beautiful Edgewood golf course Friday. We had a full field of golfers, wonderful weather and generous sponsors. The staff at The Edge were wonderful, and their willingness to help made our job easier and the event a success. I can’t say enough about our staff and volunteers who made this event possible. It was a lot of work. Our next event will be our annual Petacular at Hoosier Park on Oct. 18. Details to come soon.
Meanwhile back at APL, Alison, one of our dogs who was breaking our hearts, got adopted on Saturday. Alison came to us in July. Since then she had gotten so sad and had lost weight. All of us were so very worried about her. It was obvious her new human adores her, and the feeling was mutual with Alison. Have a happy life, Alison.
We’ve had lots of great cat adoptions as well. The problem is for every one we get out, 10 come in their place.
In one day last week, we took in 26 cats and kittens. We have cat cages stacked to the ceiling in the cat room, and our off site location at 25th Street school is full as well. Even with our fosters taking kittens as fast as they can, we are still full. Other rescues and shelters are overwhelmed with cats/kittens as well.
People are bringing them to us in boxes, bins, sacks. We are being told they are moving and cannot take them, or they cannot afford them. Some owners have passed away and no family or friends can take them.
One of these cats whose owner died stays curled in a ball in the back of her cage; she wants nothing to do with any of us. I believe she is grieving for her owner. These are the animals who break our hearts.
Another cat who is 11 is despondent as well; he was turned in by his owner. He told us he could not have the cat anymore. As I am writing this, a family is dropping off a little pit puppy and two cats running loose in their car. One family member said they were theirs and where they were moving they could not have, another family member said they found them.
It doesn’t really matter. They are here now.
We have lots of strays coming in. No one comes looking or calls. One poor dog came in with a cone on his head so he had been to the vet at some point with terrible sores on his leg and chest that went to the bone. The infection was rampant; a veterinary visit confirmed cancer. No one called or came looking.
Basically, APL and every other municipal shelter are in a war zone and simply trying to survive. Our staff is tired and heartbroken on a daily basis, and, yet, they continue to come to work hoping there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Thought for the week: “Sometimes you have to let things go, so there is room for better things to come into your life.”
