Shaggy, a 4-year-old Rottweiler, was turned in by his owner Nov. 9. They cited landlord issues as to why he had to be surrendered. He was so very sad and quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. He loved attention. We worried about him getting adopted because so many rentals have Rottweilers listed on their breed restriction list and that reduced his adoption possibilities.
We were so excited when a family who does rescue and loves Rottweilers applied for Shaggy. They live four hours away and had other dogs, one of whom could be a little picky with other dogs. We all decided to take a chance. They came on Saturday with their dogs and family members. Everyone fell in love with Shaggy ... except the one dog. After much discussion and tips from dog trainer Tim Hartsock, they decided to take the leap and do whatever is needed to make it work. They understood about the importance of slow introductions and that it could take some time. They adopted Shaggy. We are already getting pictures and reports that they adore him, how wonderful he is and he is settling in nicely.
These are the kind of adoptions that keep us going. But I have to say that we are getting some adopters who simply aren’t committed and bring these animals back sometimes as soon as 24 hours from the adoption. This is after we spend so much time talking about slow intro to other animals and the home, how stressful shelter life can be, how time is needed to decompress and how they will need to be house trained all over again.
And people nod and say they understand ... but they didn’t. They were caught up in having a pet, not doing the work. We have had two adopters just in the last week bring an animal back saying they just didn’t understand how much work it was going to be.
One dog, Korra, was adopted three times. We are hoping this time it sticks. The previous adopter said she just didn’t realize how much work having a dog was. Really? These dogs look so happy when they leave and when they come back and realize where they are you can see the hope drain from their eyes. This breaks our hearts. Sometimes it just takes a willingness to make the extra effort to make things work. So often we are finding that people are simply not willing to put in the extra work, or any work at all. One of our cats was brought back; they told us it was just too much work. A cat, too much work? Cats are fairly self sufficient.
When people bring a pet into their home it should be with the commitment that it is for the life of that pet. If you do not understand this ideology, then please do not adopt a pet. You become their world. They depend on you for their very life. That is a huge responsibility. And having a pet is a gift, not a right. I believe that people have a moral responsibility for the animals they bring into their home. It should not be a spontaneous decision; it is a decision of the heart and a commitment to another living being. It should not be taken lightly.
Thought for the week: This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.
