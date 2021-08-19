I got a phone call Monday morning from Madison County dispatch stating that an Animal Protection League representative was requested at a hoarding case in Alexandria.
My first response was no, just no. I don’t have to ... Our contract is with Anderson, and we have all we can handle with Anderson. We are in crisis at APL. We have no open kennels or cages. I can’t go. I won’t go. I hate hoarding cases. We just had one, and I’m not emotionally over that yet. No, I’m not going.
It was like having a conversation with a 10-year-old child in my head.
And then Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine reached out. “It’s really bad. Lots of animals, some dead,” he said. “There was a 14-year-old child involved who has been taken by CPS.”
He asked if I could help. He’d appreciate whatever I could do. He sounded overwhelmed. And then he said the magic words: “These animals don’t deserve this.”
My adult self stepped up, telling the chief I would reach out to contacts and do what I could. I told the crying 10-year-old in my head to shut up.
And the chief was right. It was bad. There were tons of cages, kennels, food, pine bedding, etc., stacked in the yard. Beautiful cages and crates still in the boxes. There was a huge house and then a smaller house, both with animals in them. You never forget the filth and the smell of a hoarding situation.
And then, of course, the animals ... seeing how they have been forced to live. It’s almost like there is a manual for animal hoarders. They are so similar, just vary in the degree of terribleness and how many animals are involved.
But the worst part is looking in those animals’ eyes. And just writing this is making me cry. It always takes everything I have not to scream at the hoarder out of pure frustration and rage. I have found it easier to be angry so I can do what needs to be done; otherwise, the sadness will make me useless.
Most of the time, the humans have no idea why we are there and what the fuss is about. This is mental illness that goes untreated, and the animals suffer. I always wonder just how many more animals and people are living like this that we don’t know about.
There were 21 dogs (nine of them puppies), one cat, three pigs, chickens, ducks, reptiles, birds, 22 guinea pigs, four chinchillas, prairie dogs, turtles ... and too many dead to count.
The good news is animal rescue groups stepped up. We all worked together with the Alexandria police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department and found safe places for all the animals. A huge thanks to Oinking Acres Farm and Rescue, CSC Farms Rescue Haus, Homers Helpers, Bluegrass Dobie Rescue, APL, Madison County Humane Society and Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue. We can initiate positive change when we work together.
