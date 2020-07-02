Intake of animals at the Animal Protection League from June 1-29: 222 — 151 of those were cats/kittens.
I don’t know about you all, but I need a feel-good story, something that helps restore my faith in humans during this very trying time.
So, here it is.
Julie, an an Anderson resident, was stopped at a light on 38th street on June 26 when she heard crying. It was a tiny kitten trapped in a storm drain. She called APD and Officer Watters (an animal lover) responded to the call. He made many calls for help. The street department came and lifted the street drain, providing cones so they would not get hit by cars.
Meanwhile, the fierce, little, orange, teeny tiny kitten fell further down the drain.
Watters’ daughter came to help. Julie went to Speedway and bought canned chicken to entice the little kitten. She called her husband for reinforcement, and they removed the storm drain cover. Julie climbed down into the muck with the canned chicken, and a passerby stopped to help and made momma cat noises — don’t ask, I’m not quite sure what that sounds like but apparently it worked along with the smell of chicken.
The little guy came into view, and Julie nabbed him. He proceeded to stick his whole head in the can of chicken. Another woman was driving by and just so happened to have a cat carrier in her car that she let them borrow, and Julie brought the kitten to the Animal Protection League. This all took a total of five hours — 5 hours to save one tiny kitten.
Considering his ordeal — we don’t know how long he was trapped in the sewer — he is in good shape. He was filthy but nothing a bath didn’t cure. His teeth are broken off, but that appears to be because he tries to chew his way out of any confinement. When we first put him in the wire cage, he ate again then, standing in water, he was trying to chew his way out of the cage. We decided he was lonely so we put another little orphaned kitten in with him, and he calmed down and is very happy with his new environment. No doubt it beats living in a sewer. We named him Stormy.
I keep going back to the fact that these people took five hours out of their day and got covered in sewer water to save one tiny kitten. They could have given up, said it was impossible, too hard, not worth it but they didn’t. They were committed to saving this tiny life. Just because it mattered.
And I know if you are not an animal person you will think this was absolutely insane, a waste of time.
I see it see it as an act of great compassion. Care for something other than yourself. Understanding that another living creature’s suffering, pain and fear matters. I believe this is what we need in the world — magnificent acts of compassion toward humans and animals. It changes the vibration of the energy in our world. It combats the hatred and selfishness so many of our people are displaying. We desperately need acts of kindness in order to heal our world.
Julie saved a kitten. I want a world full of Julies.
Thought for the week: Gratitude is a key component to joy.
