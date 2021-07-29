I know everyone wants happy-ever-after stories. So do I.
But I also believe people need to be aware of the current situation at APL and at shelters across the county.
I’ve long believed that what is happening in a community is reflected at animal shelters. We have a people problem, not an animal problem. Animals in shelters; those that are abused, neglected, hoarded and abandoned; plus not spaying/neutering animals are the result of humans. The animals are the innocent bystanders. And in hoarding situations, the people are at high risk of chronic illness due to living in homes with urine/feces covering every surface causing poor air quality.
Animals are pouring through our doors. Many are strays, but many are pets. It seems, based on what we see at APL, that poverty, homelessness, addiction, mental health issues, blatant irresponsibility, entitlement and lack of empathy and compassion are increasing at an alarming rate.
Animals are coming here in worse and worse physical condition and needing veterinary care. In the span of one week, we had a hoarding case with 14 dogs, seven dogs abandoned at a local motel, and 11 cats and two dogs confiscated.
Our shelter’s dog population is probably 70% or more pit bulls. Studies have shown across the country that this is indicates backyard breeding and dog fighting. And once again, the dog is blamed for human behavior. Dog fighting is a felony in all 50 states. With dog fighting and backyard breeding come many other criminal activities.
We do not want this in our community. I believe if we understand that this is not an animal issue but a human issue, we can address many of these problems in our community. “If you think animal abuse only affects animals … think again.”
People who rent often apply for animals that violate landlord restrictions or in places that do not allow pets. Often when they are told this, their reply is that they will call their doctor for paperwork for an emotional support animal. Everyone who has a pet will tell you that they provide emotional support. The intent should not to be to break the rules, get free rent, etc.
I would ask that before prescribing an emotional support animal, a doctor makes sure the patient is successful at self-care and can care for the animal, and that the animal will be safe. We find so often that this is not the case. And this creates another realm of issues.
Animal abuse/neglect is a complicated issue. But, until it is taken seriously and seen as a reflection of the human condition, it will continue. We cannot fix what we refuse to acknowledge, what we see as too complex and too hard to fix. Hence the mentality, “Oh, it’s just an animal. There are more important issues to address aggressively.”
We can do better.
