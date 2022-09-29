The following situations are just two of many that face shelters every day and one of the biggest reasons why animal shelters are in crisis.
A couple brought their 11 month old shepherd mix to the shelter last week. The dog was terrified and had to be carried by the owners to the door.
One of the owners was crying. She explained to me that they just couldn’t keep him, he was attacking their other dogs, aggressively knocking their children over when they went in the back yard. They told me he lived outside alone. He was also the result of their dogs breeding.
The poor dog was shaking and wouldn’t take his eyes off the owners. When we finally got a leash on him; he completely freaked out, jumped in the air and turned a flip…all the time trying to get back to the owners. We had to carry him around to the back of the building. This was heartbreaking to watch.
I begged the woman to keep the dog at home while we looked for a home or rescue; it was clear he would be terrified in the shelter. When I kept pushing; she finally admitted they had to get rid of him because the children couldn’t play in the backyard without him jumping on them.
So, in a nutshell, they bred their dogs and from the time he was a little puppy was kept outside where he got little to no attention, was not socialized and was taught no manners. Their solution was to bring him to a noisy, stressful shelter. This poor dog is starved for attention and smart as a whip. Bottom line…this should not have happened. The good news is that on Monday we found a great home for him and they are in love with him already.
Next case: a man contacted me about his two young blonde labs. He needed to get rid of them. I asked him to hold onto them because we were full and I would see if I could find a place. I put him in contact with a training facility.
An appointment was made, and if they passed the evaluation, she would take both dogs. He chose to bring the dogs to us instead of going to the appointment. His reason for getting rid of them? They were just too much. They were food aggressive and knocked his wife over. So here these beautiful young dogs sit terrified in a noisy stressful shelter.
They will be evaluated by the same trainer and if they pass will be trained as therapy dogs. Apparently, he didn’t want to have to drive 30 minutes to deliver the dogs. So instead, it is now our responsibility to take the dogs to the trainer.
And so once again the shelter is expected to handle the aftermath of poor decisions and lack of commitment by members of our community. I will say it again, if you cannot commit to the life of the pet do not get one.
Pets take time, money, patience and sometimes they are a lot of work.
They need attention and love.
If someone cannot do this, do not get a pet.
Please stop treating these living creatures like a pair of shoes that you don’t quite like and return to the store.