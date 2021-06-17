In the perfect world, there would not be a need for animal shelters except perhaps to house lost animals until their owners came to claim them. And in the perfect world the owners would always come. In the perfect world, animals would not be abused, neglected or treated as if they are disposable when there are issues.
But it is not a perfect world ... which is why animal shelters and rescues have implemented an adoption process with certain requirements to adopt. And, yes, unfortunately some people get denied. Our job is to be an advocate for that animal and to try to put that animal in a home that will fit the needs of the animal and the people who are adopting. We are doing the best we can to have a successful placement based on the information we have.
Years ago, I wanted to adopt a greyhound. I lived in an upstairs apartment, with steep stairs and I did not have a fenced-in yard. No greyhound rescue group would adopt to me because I did not have a fence and lived upstairs. Yes, I was upset ... I wanted a greyhound, but I respected their rules. I was able to adopt a greyhound a few years later when I bought a house and had a fence. And, four greyhounds, later I completely understand and agree with these requirements. My living situation would have been a disaster for a greyhound. And for me.
Unfortunately, too many people adopt animals because of how they look, how cute they are or their sad story only to find that, for any number of reasons, it was not a good fit. People are drawn to Husky puppies because they are adorable, but they do not stay small and they are notorious for many challenging behavior issues. Huskies are not for everyone, which is why you see so many running loose or in shelters. Working dogs, Aussies and Pyrenees need to work, and if they don’t have a job there can be behavioral issues. Which again is why you see so many being surrendered to shelters. People often want to adopt dogs they cannot physically handle. This is a disaster waiting to happen.
It is best to get a pet who fits your lifestyle. If you are very active, then a high energy dog might be a great fit for you. But if you are sedentary, a high energy dog might not be the best choice. Getting a pet is a big decision and that pet should become a member of your family, not something that can be returned like a pair of shoes because you didn’t realize how much work it would be to have a pet.
Shelters and rescues want to adopt our pets to great homes and we want it to be a success. We do temperament tests so that we have more information on the animal. If we tell you a dog needs to be the only animal in the home, we mean that and do not want to put other animals at risk in your home. If a shelter or rescue tells you a cat does not like children or does not like to be picked up, please believe us.
In the perfect world, we would never need to deny an adoption application, but the world is not perfect.
