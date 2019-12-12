Animal intake at the Animal Protection League Dec. 1-9: 44
It never seems to stop or slow down. Animals are pouring in our doors, particularly cats and kittens.
It is winter, and we have newborn kittens. We used to be able to take a breath on kittens in the winter. Not any more. We have people finding kittens not weaned and bringing them to us. Sometimes it feels like I am writing the same column over and over, and in a way I am. The issues we face in our community where animals are concerned are not being resolved.
For every step forward, we take four or five back. For example, the NFL honoring Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain. When one of the most powerful organizations in our country turns a blind eye to dog fighting/animal abuse, that makes a huge impact on certain segments of our community whether they want to admit it or not.
As I’ve said before, animals are coming to us either sick, injured or neglected. Often the owners don’t tell us. They are turning them in because they cannot afford treatment. People assume that the Animal Protection League has unlimited money — we do not. We are constantly fundraising to simply pay the bills.
Just to give you an example: Kierra, a pit mix, has entropion in both eyes and will not heal without surgery. River, another pit mix, has entropion as well. On the low end, it’s $600 per dog. Bowser, another lovely pit mix who is in foster, needs surgery on both back knees. That is around $7,000. Indra, a sweet big orange feline, has a ruptured ear drum and is receiving vet care. So far, that’s around $200. Another kitten has a problem with a back leg — X-rays alone are $225. Cats and kittens constantly get respiratory infections and require antibiotics, which requires money.
More dogs are coming to us in different stages of heartworm disease because owners are not providing monthly heartworm meds. It is so much cheaper to do the monthly preventative than the treatment. We have all our heartworm positive dogs on slow kill treatment, which is cheaper, but still an expense. Fast kill treatment, depending on the vet, can range anywhere from $550 to $1,500.
More animals are coming to us covered in fleas and with skin conditions. They have to be treated for both. And if they have fleas they will, more likely than not, have tapeworms from eating the fleas, which again requires medicine, costing money.
Often people do not understand that, from a financial standpoint, we simply cannot take every animal to the vet or provide all the treatment needed. Not because we do not value every life in our care, but because sometimes we simply do not have the money, which is why your donations are critical. This is one more reason it is so very important to support your local shelters.
Thank you to everyone in our community who supports APL with monetary and supply donations. You are saving these animals.
