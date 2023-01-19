Amazing….
I have noticed that this word gets thrown around to describe just about everything. I often find myself in my head saying, hmmm that’s nice but is it AMAZING? I reserve the use of this word for things that make me go WOW… or touch my heart in a good way. I feel overuse diminishes the power of the word.
So, I’ve decided to cite some things that I think are amazing. So here we go. I think it is stunningly amazing that my staff and volunteers continue to show up, particularly my staff. They see some pretty awful things that are done to some of the animals who come to us. They put themselves at risk to handle and care for these animals, day in and day out. Animal shelters are so very stressful, emotional and sad in the best of times and these certainly are not the best of times. They show up even though their hearts are broken on a daily basis.
We have Jess, who is my Operations Manager/behaviorist/vet tech, who I believe has one of the biggest hearts I have ever known. She takes animals home that no one else wants; she spends an inordinate amount of money on vet care for all of her pets, including livestock. She gives this job her heart and soul. For example, after working all day we received a call from animal control that they were bringing a dog in who had been shot. Normally that would have gone to Northwood the 24/7 emergency vet…but since COVID that is no longer an option. She came in at 6 p.m. and stayed providing medical care until he was stable at 4 a.m. We got the dog to the vet the following morning and we were able to save the dog. Jess simply goes above and beyond…I think this qualifies as amazing.
Malina, one of our adoption team members, has a full-time job as a teacher as well as putting in about 30 hours or more a week for APL. She does adoptions, coordinates our twice a monthly spay/neuter transports and writes the bios for our adoptable animals. She comes in on her days off and before and after work to get things done. Our adoption team handles all aspects of the adoptions. One of our key members who processes all the apps had a family emergency this last week. Without having to ask Malina and Courtney, who also has another job and does all the computer things I cannot do for APL, stepped up and did what was needed. Katie, our front desk/data entry, stepped up as well to help with applications while manning the desk, which is overwhelming in and of itself. We are lucky they are on our team. To me this IS amazing…I could go on and on about my staff but only have a limited amount of space.
Jerri, volunteer, has been with us for over 10 years, has helped save hundreds of animals by networking and getting them into rescues. She too has a full time job. No matter how many times her heart is broken, she keeps coming back and never giving up…amazing. All of our volunteers give selflessly, saving countless animals and making the lives of those animals in our care so much better. They advocate for us as well as foster and adopt animals. I think it is safe to say we can use the word AMAZING to describe the staff and volunteers at the Animal Protection League.