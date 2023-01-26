Once again there is another hoarding case of cats in Anderson. We received a call from Animal Control, and, as always, the Animal Protection League staff and volunteers stepped up. The owner had passed away and had not been found right away, and unfortunately the starving cats turned to her as a food source.
I have been doing this job since 2009 and since that time have had to remove live animals from two to three hoarding cases a year. And it seems each is worse than the last. I have to say that this one is the worst I have ever had to do.
Usually I can compartmentalize, keep my emotions in check and do what is needed. This time I am struggling, as is Jos, who went into the residence with me to remove the poor starving cats that were still alive. It is a reccurring nightmare that seems to be constantly running through my head.
It is a small house with every conceivable inch covered in feces and urine. The wood floor, walls and doors were soft from years of being saturated with urine. There was no electricity and the windows were covered, so the house was very dark. We had to use small flashlights to find the cats. The closet was full of large bags of cat food. So close, yet so far, while the cats slowly starved to death.
The majority of the live cats were hiding under the bed, in a closet and in the window. All the cats were emaciated and covered in feces, urine and lice. There were dead cats in all states of decomposition everywhere. While trying to catch the live cats, it was impossible not to walk on the dead bodies. All the dead bodies seemed to be in groups of three and four as if while dying they were seeking comfort from each other.
The stench in this house was horrific even when wearing face masks with filters. We had to go outside every 10 minutes or so to get fresh air. I am very sensitive to atmosphere; this was one of death, sadness, futility and hopelessness. I keep trying to wrap my brain around how it got to this point; how the woman managed to live there at all. And all the poor cats died in this place of starvation. Dead and alive, all are emaciated. To look in their eyes almost brought me to my knees.
Sunday and Monday we were able to remove 19 cats alive. We set traps for the remaining three we could find. I am writing this on Monday, and we will check the traps and continue to set them to catch the remaining.
A woman dies alone, unnoticed for who knows how long in a filthy house full of 60-plus cats that were dead, dying and alive, and, as a last resort, they were forced to use their human as a food source. I am so sorry that this woman lived and died in this manner.
How many more houses in our community are a replay of this scenario? We need to do better. We need to check on each other. So sad to be so alone in a world full of people.