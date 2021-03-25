Animal intake at the Animal Protection League: March 1- March 221: 96
I believe that it is our responsibility as pet owners to keep our pets safe. When pet owners allow their pets to roam loose without supervision, this puts them at high risk to not make it back home or be injured or harmed in some way. Unfortunately, there are a multitude of things that can happen to them. Here are some possibilities:
- Hit by car
- Attacked or killed by another animal
- Poisoned
- Shot
- Used as bait for dog fighting purposes
- Abused, beaten, teased
- Picked up by Animal Control
- Sold to research labs
- Adopted or sent to rescue after the stray hold is up.
When an animal is brought to the Animal Protection League, we are required by city ordinance to hold that animal for seven days to give the owner a chance to claim. If the animal is not claimed at the end of seven days that animal becomes our property (animals are property in Indiana) and we can adopt them out or send them to rescue. Upon intake, we post an online lost report with a picture of the animal. We scan for a microchip when the animal comes in and call the owner if a chip is found or if there are ID tags. Unfortunately, most of the time the animals brought to us have no form of identification and often the chip has not been registered or the info is not current; the same is true of ID tags. Some municipalities have a three-day stray hold, and others a 5-day stray hold. It all depends on that particular city’s ordinance. We often see posts on Facebook for lost pets and are able to contact the owners if their pet comes to us.
We had a situation where a cat was picked up as a stray by the Anderson Police Department. We held the cat for 16 days before sending the cat to rescue. Unfortunately, the owner came looking over a month later for their cat. We had received no calls or emails concerning this cat. They told us they allowed the cat to roam outside and he always came home. The owner told me that he would roam because that’s what male cats do. The rescue neutered the cat and then adopted the cat to a loving home. Once we sent the cat to the rescue, the cat become theirs and any further action was at their discretion.
Please, if you lose your pet, check your local shelters immediately. Come to the shelter or send us pictures; do not call and describe the pet. You may be describing a Lab mix, but we see a Pit mix and do not realize we have your pet. Fill out lost reports online with pictures and your contact information as well as on your personal Facebook account with contact info. Make sure your pets are microchipped and or have ID tags with current information. A collar without ID is useless. Check your ordinances to see if it is against ordinance for your pets, particularly cats, to run loose. It is your responsibility to look for your pet if that pet is lost.
Please, to avoid the needless heartbreak of losing your pet, keep them home inside. It is simply not worth the risk to let them roam. It is our responsibility as owners to keep them out of harm’s way.
