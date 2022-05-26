Animals coming to the Animal Protection League: May 1-May 23: 249
If you work or volunteer in animal rescue, particularly open-admission shelters, it is very hard not to spend time in a place of darkness and negativity. We have to constantly remind ourselves to look higher toward the light and see all the good things that happen, the random acts of kindness. I believe the way animals are treated in our community, our country, our world makes God weep.
When people see me coming (they run if they can, but I’m pretty quick and usually catch them) they know I am going to either ask them for money or, if they are silly enough to ask, how things are at the shelter. I will tell them the truth. And the truth can be very hard to hear.
I understand that most people do not want to live in that much truth. It can be harsh, heartbreaking and defeating. I understand that people do not want to hear all “gloom and doom.” They want the happy adoption stories, the happy reunited stories. People want to feel happy and have hope; so do we.
We do this work by choice, whatever the reason; we live in the dark world of animal abuse, neglect and irresponsibility. We see the worst of human behavior, and we all struggle on a daily basis to see the good in the world. And yes, I still believe there is more good in the world than bad; but I do not believe it serves us to not acknowledge the bad; we just can’t live there 24/7.
If, as a community, we do not acknowledge the terrible things that happen to animals, it will continue to happen. Just because there is not dog fighting in your neighborhood does not mean it is not happening in other neighborhoods. We are the voice for the voiceless, and that includes humans as well as animals. If more of us acknowledge the darkness — and I am sorry for the cliché — but it will bring more light, and change will happen.
Those of us who are willing to face the gloom and doom need those of you out there who care about animals to be our light and stand with us to initiate change.
I am promising myself to live more in the light, to look higher as I continue to do this work. I need to do this so I can continue to do this work. I also promise to give you more happily-ever-afters, but I will continue to ask you to acknowledge the realities of what is happening to animals in our community. I am asking you to stand with us to initiate change.
If we all stand, if we all help in some way — we can change the world. Let us be children of the light.