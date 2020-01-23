I’ve been struggling emotionally the last couple of years. My mom’s deterioration due to Lewy Body is overwhelming and terribly sad on a good day. And then there’s the sadness and overwhelming nature of the shelter every day. It never ends and is a vicious cycle.
It’s so easy to get discouraged and think we are not making a difference. Owners are releasing their pets to us for a variety of reasons that make absolutely no sense to most of us. People call on a daily basis requesting financial assistance for their pets who are suffering. It never ever stops, no matter how hard we work. I am finding myself questioning my worth and my purpose and wallowing in the dark, sad side of life.
I was out on my daily walk the other day, and I was, for whatever reason, more emotional and sad than usual. I looked up and saw Peggy, the little bulldog who is a regular on my walk. I immediately lit up and started giggling like a little girl. But, best of all, from a block away she saw me. And I swear she was giggling, too, and running on her stubbly little legs to get to me. Her owner was laughing, out of breath saying that she started running as soon as she saw me.
We were very happy to see each other. The power of Peggy ... she filled me with joy and made me laugh. And just like that the sadness lifted and I found myself again. I remembered my purpose and why I fight so hard for these animals. They are joy. They are love. They are innocence. They are God’s gift to us. They provide comfort in our darkest times. And just like that I looked higher and saw the light.
I wrote about this on Facebook, and the outpouring of support I received was staggering. And that, my friends, is the power of the human-animal connection. That is the power of the human connection. Peggy was just the initiator. It is the power of people taking a few moments to say a few kind words to help someone else. It is people understanding the power of words, understanding that sometimes it only takes a few minutes and kind supportive words to lift someone out of the darkness and back into the light. And sometimes that support can make all the difference to that person.
We as a country are so divided right now. We are often forgetting what we have in common and our responsibility to each other as human beings. Perhaps we humans should be more like Peggy, a shining light in the darkness who isn’t afraid to show her excitement for life and the people she loves. Look for the Peggys in your life — they are there shining their light. They are everywhere. We just have to look and bask in the light. The power of Peggy ... and that is why I fight for the compassionate care of animals. Because they save us.
