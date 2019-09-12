Animals that came to the Animal Protection Sept. 1-9: 70
It’s not unusual to hear animal people say that they love animals and hate people.
I think it’s more accurate to say that we hate what people do to animals and each other. We hate the cruelty and lack of empathy that people are capable of on a daily basis. Those of us who work in public service dealing with neglect and abuse, whether it is animals or humans, see the worst of human behavior and it becomes so very easy to become jaded and angry. When I find myself being swamped with anger and sadness because of what I see done to animals by humans I do what a dear friend used to tell me to do when she would see me sinking in the muck — look higher.
And when I look higher I am always amazed at what I find. I find our staff who come early and stay late and who will work on their days off. I find a staff who takes home the animals no one else will — the sick, the injured, the old, the testy. Our staff does the jobs that most could not or would not do.
We have people who have full-time jobs who use their free time to basically work another full-time job volunteering at the Animal Protection League. They use their time, talent, energy and money for our cause. These volunteers do anything and everything we ask them to do. To be honest, without our volunteers we could not do what we do. It is a known fact that most nonprofits are understaffed and underfunded and are constantly asked to do more with less and less resources. We, as well as most nonprofits, would be lost without our dedicated, passionate volunteers.
We are blessed to have a community who supports the Animal Protection League’s mission and the uphill battle we have waged since 2009 to change the old image of Anderson’s only open admission shelter. We have donors and businesses we can call when the resources we have will simply not cover our costs. I ask and they help no questions asked. And every time I am overwhelmed with gratitude at their generosity.
Without us realizing it had happened, staff and volunteers at APL have become a second family to each other. Lasting friendships have been formed. Our passion for animals has brought us together.
Members of our community lift us up by doing extraordinary acts of unconditional kindness and giving. The random acts of kindness of anonymous people paying vet bills for animals touch our hearts. People from our community buying lunch for our staff, adopters who give our animals great homes.
We only have to step back and look around us to find the good. We just have to take the time to look higher to be overwhelmed with the goodness we find.
