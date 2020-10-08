I had to help my sweet 14-year-old pit bull Maddie pass last week.
I’ve had her for 11 years. Maddie was the first dog I adopted when I took the job as shelter director. She was emaciated and had been hit by a car. Her pelvis was broken in two places. The vet recommended pain medications and cage rest.
The day she came in I walked past the cages, checking on the dogs, and came to her. She was lying on her side, and as soon as she saw me she gently wagged her tail and followed my every move with her eyes. I kept coming back to her; it was as if we already knew each other. If I was in the room, she watched me.
The owners came in. They kept her chained outside; she got loose and was hit by a car. They did not want to pay the fees and left her, telling me some very inventive things to do to myself as they tore out of the parking lot in their car. Them leaving her was the best thing that could have happened to her. They clearly did not have the ability to value the gift they had in her. It took a week before I took the leap, took her to the vet, had her completely vetted and took her home.
The first month was easy; she was on cage rest. Then, when she was released for normal activity, I saw in action the phrase “pit energy” that I had never experienced firsthand. She ran and played with complete joy. Maddie become best friends with my other pets, especially Oliver, a 3-month-old kitten. They slept together and played together; this especially exhibited Maddie’s gentle nature. This behavior was completely contrary to the stereotype perpetuated for pit bulls. Maddie taught me about pit bulls, and she is why I am such an advocate of the breed. Maddie exemplified unconditional love and loyalty.
I don’t think I’ve ever had another living being look at me with such adoration. She looked at me with total love, her heart in her eyes every time she looked at me. Maddie was always happy to see me no matter what and would gently wag her tail any time I was near her.
It is always difficult to make the decision to help them pass, even when we know it is for the best. I kept praying she would just close her eyes while lying next to me, go to sleep and go to God so I wouldn’t have to make the decision to end the life of someone I loved. She looked at me with love and a gentle wagging as we helped her pass at home surrounded by love.
My other pets are looking for her still a week later, especially Oliver. They look at me as if they are asking where their beloved Maddie is. We are all grieving, and even though I have other pets the house seems empty ... there is a void. I keep calling for her to come in from outside, then I remember. I set out her bowl, then I remember. I look for her, and then I remember. My heart is broken; I will miss her for the rest of my life.
