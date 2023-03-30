Animals brought to the Animal Protection League March 1-27: 191, of which 51 were surrendered by the owner.
For months or perhaps longer I have been sharing how hard things are in the animal world across the country, not just at the Animal Protection League.
We here at the Animal Protection League are full to the point that if more dogs come in today, I have no idea where we will put them. They are in the lobby, the hallways, the bathroom and in crates stacked on top of each other. Cats are stacked on top of each other as well and our cat house is overfilled as well.
We can never catch up. They are coming in faster than we can adopt them or get them to rescues.
We had a glimmer of light this weekend. Dallas, a white Shepherd, came to us January 23 as a stray. He is beautiful and loves people but needs to be the only pet. We have tried since he came in to find a rescue or home for him. The longer he stayed, the more the stress of the shelter was taking a toll on him. But he found a great family and was adopted on March 25. But two days later, we received a call that he was coming back; one of the family’s children is horribly allergic and they cannot keep him. We are heartbroken.
Today a dog came in as a stray – older, thin, hair loss, a huge hematoma on one ear with the ear canal swollen shut. This is not unusual, as animals are coming into shelters neglected and needing veterinary care at an alarming rate. They’ve been hit by cars, are heartworm positive, starved, with broken limbs, etc. We simply cannot keep up.
So, I am asking, as a community what are we going to do? How long are we going to allow this to continue? How many animals have to suffer before we demand more? What is the public willing to do besides gasp and say how horrible that is?
How can we convince the public to spay/neuter and vaccinate their pets? How do we convince them to put their dogs on monthly heartworm preventatives so they don’t come to us heartworm positive (which can cost thousands of dollars to treat)? This is even more frustrating when approximately $8 a month is the cost of a preventative.
What do we have to say or do when your dogs keep getting out of your fence? Put a lock on the gate or fix your fence – but they do not. And then they come to us for vet care because their pet has been hit by a car requiring thousands that they do not have, or because they have attacked another animal or human.
Many pet owners who do come to get their pets do not think they should have to pay any fines, that what we do here is free. They also believe that if their pet gets an upper respiratory infection from being here and they were not vaccinated, that we should pay the vet bill.
When does it stop? How do we stop it? Honestly, I do not know.