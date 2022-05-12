A total of 829 animals have come to the Animal Protection League since Jan. 1, 2022. Of those, 282 were surrendered by their owners for various reasons, and some were return adoptions.
Some of the reasons:
We are moving and cannot take; we work and the dog has to stay in a crate when we are not home; the dog is not working out with the children; the dog needs too much time; is too hyper or too aggressive; is aggressive with our other dogs; someone is allergic; we are having a baby; we need vet care and cannot afford.
I understand there are times that people have no other options other than to turn in their pet. These people are not the issue.
The problems are the owners who simply want to be done with their pets.
One of the major causes we see here at APL is people do not research the breed and end up with a pet that does not fit their lifestyle and or skill level.
We are having a high number of German shepherds turned in, young and old. Shepherds are not for everyone, so you need to understand the breed.
And yes, I understand that border collie puppies are adorable. But they grow up and do not stay small. They are also working dogs and have a lot of energy. They need a job. People turn them in telling us they are just too high energy and they are herding and nipping at their children. They act surprised this is happening. All I can think is: Poor frustrated dog.
Husky puppies are adorable with beautiful blue eyes. They, too, grow, have lots of energy, need lots of exercise and are notorious for being escape artists. If you are not prepared for this, please do not get one.
I know this seems like common sense, but if you are not an active person, do not get a dog who is high energy. Do not get a dog you cannot physically handle on a leash.
If you are social, have children who are vocal and active, want a dog who you can take everywhere, do not get a dog that is skittish and afraid.
If you do not have patience, do not get a puppy. They need for you to teach them and need exercise.
If you are thinking of adopting a pet, take a breath and think about what all is involved. Depending on the breed, the commitment could be as long as 20 years.
Pets should not be thought of like a pair of shoes that you can keep returning until you get the right fit or you decide you just don’t like. Returning shoes does not cause fear or pain, but returning pets does.
If you cannot afford a reasonable adoption fee, it’s a safe bet you cannot afford veterinary care and the basic needs of a pet.
If you are adopting a shelter animal, please be patient. They have lived in a cage where they sleep, eat, go to the bathroom and play. They are stressed and need time to decompress. Do not expect them to be perfect.
Animals are one of God’s greatest gifts to us. Please don’t treat them as if they are disposable and do not matter.