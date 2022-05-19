On May 12, we had our first Rescue Pawty, a dinner fundraiser celebrating our real-life community heroes and furry friends, at the Anderson Country Club.
We had a great turnout. Thank you to everyone who helped make the event possible. This includes Animal Protection League staff, volunteers, board members, friends and everyone who came to the event. It was a huge undertaking and so worth the effort.
One of the themes of the evening is that it takes all of us, essentially a city, to make a difference for the animals and people in our community. Attendees were asked to stand if they had ever adopted or fostered a pet from APL, if they had donated supplies or money, volunteered their time or had attended a fundraiser for APL. The entire room was standing.
This was to demonstrate that it takes all of us doing many things to make a difference, but it takes all of us to initiate change and that whatever you can do or give matters. You do not have to come to the shelter to make a difference in what happens. Recurring donations, attending events, adopting, fostering, sharing Facebook posts, creating fundraisers, transporting our animals to rescues, volunteer days with businesses or groups, donating your talents for events, etc., all make a difference.
Many may think running an animal shelter or animal rescue is just about taking care of the animals and getting them adopted. That is a huge part of it, but so is finding the money on a consistent basis to care for the animals and pay staff, veterinarians and other vendors to keep the doors open. One of the most important, never-ending jobs of the executive director of the board of directors is to raise money. The director and the board must wear many hats, and one is the ability to fundraise effectively.
Not only are we caring for animals that come to our shelter, but we have members of the public asking for help with their personal animals when they cannot afford veterinary care. This is an additional kind of fundraising we sometimes do as well if there is no other alternative. A local group we partner with often, Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, has a program dedicated for this.
Many people who donate make a stipulation when they donate that it is to be only used to care for animals, not to pay staff and not to pay for operations. Paying staff and operations costs goes into caring for the animals. Without staff, the animals would not be cared for; without operations, there would be no utilities. It’s all part of caring for the animals.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. It is so very much appreciated. Our next fundraising event is our annual Pars for Paws golf at the Anderson Country Club on Thursday, July 28.