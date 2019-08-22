Sometimes miracles happen at the Animal Protection League when we least expect them.
And it always seems to be when we are all at our lowest and losing hope. Perhaps it’s God’s way of keeping us going and reminding us to have faith.
Lab mixes Rusty and Audrey were surrendered by their owner for aggression toward other dogs. They came in happy and playful but that didn’t last. They spent 349 days in the shelter. That’s 349 days of living in a cage, with all the barking, with limited human interaction and spending most of their time looking at concrete walls. They were both starting to lose their minds.
Numerous rescues came to look at them but would not take them. Rusty did not like many people. Potential adopters always decided they were just too much.
One day a husband and wife come in and wanted to look at dogs, specifically Audrey and Rusty. We talked to them about the dogs and their issues and they still wanted to meet them. They met them through the kennel, fell in love and put in an adoption application.
The application was processed and everything checked out — they are great pet owners. We set up a time for them to come spend time with the dogs.
We all knew it depended on Rusty. And honestly, we were not hopeful. We were all making lists of other dogs for them to look at — we had no faith.
Rusty surprised us all. He loved the husband at first sight, no growling or snarling. Both dogs acted as if they adored these people.
We talked more about their issues and they still wanted to try. But first, they wanted to do a trial run to see how they rode in the car. Both dogs were loaded in the back seat and off they went, making several trips around the shelter.
The dogs loved it. They curled up on the backseat. That test was passed.
The husband was hesitant to use crates. I talked him into it and let him borrow two of ours. Paperwork to foster to adopt was done, we reloaded the dogs and off they went. We started getting pictures later that night. Reports are they are doing great, and they were glad we talked them into the crates.
Six days later, they said we wouldn’t believe how well things are going and they will be in to finalize the adoption. The dogs love them, and they love the dogs. I think getting these two dogs out of the shelter might have made our month.
Sometimes the stress of the shelter hides who an animal really is, and it just takes the right people to connect with their soul and to inspire trust. In the pictures they are sending these dogs look so happy. They look like they are just where they are supposed to be. I am so glad we all took a leap of faith. Perhaps the dogs took the biggest leap ... after 349 days they decided to trust one more time.
