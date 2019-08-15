The Animal Protection League is contracted with the City of Anderson for the care portion of animal care and control. All the animals who are picked up by animal control as strays, bite case, and neglect and abuse come to the Animal Protection League.
The City of Anderson has been without a senior humane officer since 2008. I am happy to say that is no longer true — former Mayor Kris Ockomon, a detective with the Anderson Police Department, was appointed to this position last month. I feel like it’s Christmas and my birthday all rolled into one. I’m almost giddy with the possibilities this appointment presents. Ockomon is excited and committed to making a difference for the animals in our community.
Animal issues are very complex, and there is no easy fix even in the best of times. In Indiana, animals are deemed property so that makes things more tricky in getting issues resolved. These issues need aggressive and constant attention on a regular basis. There bite cases that cause issues with neighbors so it has to be deciphered whether it is really an animal issue or the neighbors just don’t like each other and are using the pets to cause harm. We have rampant backyard breeding, dog fighting, abuse and neglect, which pose public safety issues for humans and animals alike and fill our shelters with these poor beings.
In his short tenure, Ockomon has signed up for training workshops for himself and the two animal control officers to attend. He is listening to the public and what their concerns are as well as the animal advocates in this community. He has already handled three very tricky, complex issues at the Animal Protection League concerning animals picked up by animal control.
He told me after he was appointed to call him whenever I needed help. He assured me that he would come to the shelter to handle the issues. It’s not that I didn’t believe him ... I was afraid to believe it because it sounded too good to be true. The first time I called, he came and he handled everything, and the second time and the third. It’s like magic — I call, ask for help and he comes and handles the situation. It is absolutely great.
I have high hopes that many of the chronic animal control issues that we have had over the years are going to be resolved. No, it is not going to happen overnight. It is going to take a tremendous amount of work, but I am confident that Ockomon will listen to complaints, consult others and do his best to resolve the issues in a fair and competent manner.
This is what it looks like when community nonprofit organizations and local government work together to resolve issues confronting their community. Thank you to Chief Tony Watters and Mayor Thomas Broderick for taking these issues seriously and making this happen.
