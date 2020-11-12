It seems like I write a different version of the same column week after week, year after year.
The Animal Protection League, Madison County Human Society and the Ambassadors for God’s Creatures are working themselves silly trying to combat the issues concerning homeless animals in our community. It’s like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon.
I know at APL we get 10 animals out and 20 come in in one day. It is neverending. And, quite frankly, I just do not understand. Most people do not want to hear this because it is too sad. I guess if you don’t know about it, you can ignore it. People in animal rescue do not have that option. Some think there is nothing we can do about it.
I believe there is.
We see beautiful animals come into APL and no one ever comes or calls. They have cute little collars on, smell like cologne. And they sit and they wait. Some adjust, some do not.
But the hardest ones for staff and volunteers are the owner releases. We watch them drive up with the dog’s head hanging out the window. They’re smiling and wagging. They have no idea their world is about to shatter.
Their owner gets them out and walks them to the door. They are still wagging and happy, looking at their owners with love and trust. And I think as I watch they can’t be turning that dog in, they just can’t. But they are.
They’re moving, the spouse or child is allergic, the dog bit the child when he was trying to ride him, they don’t have time ... there are a million reasons. They fill out the paperwork, hand over the leash and the poor dog is still wagging and leaning on the owner. The owner starts to walk away as if they are dropping them off at doggie day care; the dog is still looking at them with love and trust but now is afraid as they watch their human walk away from them. Leaving them in this place with strangers.
They watch the car drive away. Some whine, some bark, some try to chase the car. It is more than I can bear to watch. And it is us, strangers, who are left to console your dog who just watched his life drive away without him. We have to watch this day after day after day. No wonder animal people are angry. We are the ones sitting with your dog or cat and try to console them as they sit shaking in a cage. We are the ones they bite when we try to handle them because they are so afraid. We are the ones who try to offer comfort when their trust has been broken.
Cats will curl up in their litter boxes, not eat, will not come to the front of the cage, hide under blankets and look at us with dead eyes. It takes weeks of people patiently working with them to regain their trust. Some never trust again, some just give up. Some allow us to bring them back.
And again, I understand that there are times when owners simply have no choice. But those owners are not who are filling up the shelters across our country. On Facebook, we see all the found animals who are never claimed, all the lost animals. If people are going to have pets, they have to understand that they are the whole world to that pet. If someone does not understand thator that the unconditional love they receive from a pet is a gift, is priceless and should not to be betrayed, they should never ever have a pet.
Thought for the week: “Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people.”
