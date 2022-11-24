Due to the high number of cats that have been coming to us over the years, we quickly run out of space, and it has always been a struggle.
Three years ago, Anderson Preparatory Academy allowed us to have a space at the 25th street school to house our cats completely free of charge. This was such a gift, I do not know how we would have managed without this space. There were times we housed up to 160 cats at this location.
A month ago, we were told that there were major building renovations that needed to be done, including replacing the heating and we would need to remove the cats. We could stay as long as it did not get too cold, because there was no heat. A construction trailer was donated that took care of the issue. Unfortunately, after consideration, we were not allowed to put it on the property on Dewey.
I was in a panic; with temperatures dropping into single digits in the next few days I had basically 48 hours to find a place for 81 cats. Our cat room at the shelter was full. I called everyone I thought who could help. This included Warden Knight at the Correctional Industrial Facility where we have the Fido dog program and the 9 Lives cat program, as well as Warden Scaife at the Pendleton Correctional Facility where we have the F.O.W.A.R.D cat program which just was awarded the ASPCA cat advocate of the year.
Warden Knight told me to let her work on it and she would call me back. In the meantime I found places for all but 26 cats to go. Warden Knight called me back. She and Warden Scaife talked and were prepared to take all 81 cats if I needed. I was astounded that they would do that. I have been working with the DOC, particularly CIF and IR, since 2006 with our animal programs. They are always helpful, committed to the programs and willing to help anyway they can.
All 81 cats from the school have been placed, but that only takes care of them. We still need a space where we can house cats as they are surrendered to us, a situation similar to what we had with APA. As it stands right now, we have only eight open cages at APL on Dewey.
The simple answer is a larger facility, but a larger facility does not address the issue. The answer to overpopulation is for our community members to be responsible pet owners, get their pets spayed/neutered and to not think animals are disposable and to be given up at the drop of a hat. People are dropping off pets they have had for years for issues that are easily resolved. They are leaving them in houses after they move out, they are turning them loose, dumping them on street corners or in the country simply because they want to be done.
And so animal shelters are expected to perform miracles on a daily basis. Getting a bigger facility or additional space is only a Band-Aid. The goal should be to change how animals are viewed and that they matter. If you are not committed to them and see them as divine creatures and a gift from God, then do not get a pet.