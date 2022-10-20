Police dispatch received a call at 1 a.m. Oct. 11 reporting numerous gunshots in an alley and that a dog had been shot. Anderson police and an animal control officer were sent to the scene.
The dog, a husky, had been shot. He also had a very dirty, worn cast on his other leg. The dog arrived at the Animal Protection League around 1:30 a.m. Jess, our vet tech, met the animal control officer at the shelter and provided immediate care. The smell of infection was horrible. The cast was removed; flesh was rotting and the leg was covered in maggots.
The dog, Valcor, has a chip but it was not registered and we have not been able to track down the owner. Valcor was taken to the veterinarian the following morning and received care for the gunshot wound and the rotting leg.
The leg in the cast was an old and severe break. Valcor is now in a foster home recovering. The dog, after all this, is extremely sweet and affectionate.
No one has come looking for this dog nor have we seen any posts on Facebook or on the lost-and-found sites.
I do not understand how it has come to this. At some point someone cared enough to take this dog to the vet and to get him treatment. But then the owner did not provide follow-up care. Eventually, the dog — who has displayed no aggression while in our care — finds himself shot and left to die in an alley.
We are seeing this more and more, beautiful animals coming to us, pure breeds as well, and no one comes or calls. Or people call and say we have their pet and say they are coming but they don’t come.
When we ask why their animals are emaciated, covered in fleas or sores, or sick and limping, they tell us they cannot afford veterinarian care. More and more, shelters like APL are being expected to care for these animals free of charge, pay the vet bill and then hand the animals back to these owners at no charge, because they have no money.
I do sympathize. Everything is so expensive right now, but I also understand that this is irresponsible on the owners’ part. Open-admission shelters very simply cannot afford financially to take every animal that comes to us in need of vet care to the vet. We either have to provide treatment in house or try to raise the funds to go to a vet. Animal shelters are not vet clinics.
Here is another example: A very sick puppy was surrendered by the owner. The puppy was taken to the vet, who found a foreign object in the colon. The colon was perforated, the puppy was septic and having seizures, and the puppy did not make it. The vet bill was $1,400. The only good news is that a volunteer stepped up to pay the bill. The owner walked away.
Animal shelters and rescues are expected to perform miracles and then blamed when they do not have the money nor the resources. The blame lies with the irresponsible people who are not caring for their pets and, until there are repercussions, this will continue and animals will suffer, and animal shelters will be overwhelmed and stay in survival mode.