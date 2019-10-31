Animals brought to the Animal Protection League 10/01/19 –10/29/19: 220; 156 of those were cats.
The Animal Protection League is very simply overwhelmed with cats, which to take a step further means our community is overwhelmed with stray cats. People are bringing them to us in trash cans, bins with lids duct taped shut, buckets, traps, and cardboard boxes taped shut just to mention a few ways of transport. Then we have the folks who think it is a good idea to bring them to us running loose in their car. This is such a bad idea. They usually are terrified and will hide under the seat and, worst-case scenario, they shoot out the open door and we can’t catch them. Removing these cats running loose in a car poses a risk to the cats as well as the person trying to get them out safely. I don’t know why anyone thinks this is a good idea.
Cats are literally stacked to the ceiling in the cat room, our lobby has cages with cats, the hallway is stacked as well. Keeping these cats cleaned, fed and sane is a daunting task. It literally takes all day for staff and volunteers to get it done only to start over and do it all again the next day. These cats stare at us longingly and reach for us as we walk by their cages. It is heartbreaking. The cats who have been turned in by their owners often do not do well. Sometimes they grieve themselves to death if we cannot get them out fast enough.
We had one resident bring us 15 kittens; he kept the mom and did not want her spayed. He thinks spaying is cruel. Many of the kittens who are coming to us are in the process of dying. They are covered in mucus and fleas, eyes matted shut and struggling to breathe. People are bringing us kittens not weaned. They are finding them and telling us the mom is not taking care of them. Sometimes if they would just leave them be the mother cat will come back. If we have nursing moms we can put the kittens with her, but asking her to feed her own plus additional kittens can prove overwhelming for her and causes a whole other set of problems.
When I first started this job we dreaded kitten season, which was late spring and summer. Now it seems that kitten season is year round; just more so in warm weather.
More and more there are community members who think it is appropriate to put cats outside not spayed/neutered with no shelter to live their lives. It is a city ordinance that cats are to be kept inside. These cats as they reproduce can become a nuisance to neighbors. Not everyone is a cat lover nor do they want cats destroying their flowers and going to the bathroom in their gardens. More times than not they will trap these cats and bring to shelters or take them out in the country and dump them. We have a problem with cats in our community, and it is not the cats’ fault. We need people to be responsible, spay/neuter and keep their cats inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.