Animal rescue is not for the faint of heart. Seeing what humans are capable of where animals are concerned can bring us to our knees. And, for some, they simply cannot handle the sadness or the cruelty and they have to walk away to protect themselves.
That is why it is so important for us to hear the happy-ever-after stories, to hear about the ones we saved and have a great life because of what we do. These never ever get old. We simply cannot allow ourselves to stay in the pain of it. We have to live in the positive and only use the negative to fuel the fire when we need it, but we can’t stay there. Positive is a much higher vibration. Positive nurtures our souls.
I got such a phone call the other day from Carol Rattler. She adopted a dog from us March 21, 2014. But this wasn’t just about Carol saving Sophie — it’s about Sophie saving Carol. She got Sophie from us after her retriever, who was 17 years old, died. Her dog stopped eating and drinking the day her husband died — only sat at his chair and passed away within a week. Carol’s grief was double. I can only imagine her sadness and pain. Carol came to us looking for a pet to help her heart and grief. As she put it, “I needed Sophie, and Sophie needed me.”
Sophie is in the Pet a Pal nursing home visitation therapy group. Sophie is a little depressed right now because of the quarantine. She can’t go visiting. She’s a social little girl. Which leads me to the real purpose of Carol’s call to me. With tears in her voice, she told me how thankful she was for Sophie during this quarantine. Not being able to see friends, the fear surrounding the virus and the feeling of isolation is very hard for Carol. Basically, Sophie is saving her life, and she did not know what she would do during this difficult time if she did not have Sophie. “We are keeping each other in good spirits. She has been such a blessing and I just wanted you to know.”
Once again, Sophie and Carol just emphasize the human animal connection. And, honestly, that is what this work is all about. It’s not just about saving animals. It’s twofold, saving animals and people. I know that my pets are helping me get through this very difficult and frightening time. My pets help me when I am sad, grieving, lonely or afraid; they always have. I think that is why God gave them to us — to love us and give us comfort.
As Carol and I continued to talk, she said that the dear young man who worked for me and convinced her to take Sophie said she wouldn’t get much bigger than 15 pounds or so.
“Well, she got little bigger than that. She weighs 48 pounds.”
Oops. I told her how sorry I was. She said it didn’t matter. That’s just more to love. Knowing that Sophie is helping Carol fills my heart. This is one of my favorite adoption stories and makes me understand and remember exactly why we all do what we do and why we keep doing it — for the joy.
