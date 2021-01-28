Of the 45 animals who came to APL last week, 23 were surrendered by owners. These poor pets were surrendered for a variety of reasons: moving, aggression, no time, the pets are sick, old or injured, they can’t afford them, humans died or went into nursing homes. I do understand that sometimes people have no other options, but it still doesn’t make it any easier to watch as these animals come through our doors. It is heartbreaking to listen to these animals cry for and watch their person as they walk away. It is even worse when the dogs try to break away and get back in the car. Sometimes, the owners are an emotional mess but often they just seem to be relieved to get rid of the pet.
Bear, a 13-year-old cocker mix, came in last Friday. His person went into a nursing home. He doesn’t see all that well, refuses to eat and barks constantly in his crate. We are letting him roam freely in the lobby and front desk area … and roam he does, searching it seems for something or someone only he knows. He is not open to receiving much comfort right now.
Bo is a little mix of Eskimo and who knows what else; he is 9. He is beautiful, and he is terrified and only lets a few people hold him. He is afraid of men. His person died. He huddles in the back of his cage shaking, watching everything and everyone with huge eyes. He came in Friday as well. These two dogs are breaking my heart. Hopefully with time and love, they will heal. We are looking for foster homes for both.
It feels like everyone in town is bringing us cats. One community member since October 2019 has brought us 37 cats. Fifteen came to us Friday. None of these cats were spayed/neutered; many of the kittens are sick. For a shelter who is already at capacity with cats, this is simply overwhelming. Our cat room at the shelter and 25th Street School location is stacked three high with cages and the middle of the rooms are stacked as well. We are very fortunate that cat adoptions are up and that several of our rescue partners are pulling cats from us. The day Indy Humane pulled eight cats, within hours of them leaving 10 cats came in filling the cages. Our relief was short lived.
Animal issues are complex, but the solutions may be simple. Spaying and neutering is key. If you have to bring your cat to us, let it be one and not 10 sick kittens because you didn’t spay her. It is easier to care for and adopt one than a mom and a litter.
Another thought: before getting a pet make sure that you are able to make a commitment for the life of that pet. Make sure you understand that having a pet costs money and that you can afford said pet. Research the breed and make sure that the pet fits your lifestyle. And remember puppies and kittens grow up and get bigger ... a St. Bernard is an adorable puppy but once he reaches his full growth is he really going to fit in your small apartment?
Remember that pets are living beings who feel pain and fear ... make responsible decisions that do not contribute to that.
Thought for the week: You cannot do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good you can do.
