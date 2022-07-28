I think it is safe to say when animal lovers work in animal rescue/ animal shelters we get attached to the animals. Staff and volunteers fall in love every day and get their hearts broken every day as well.
We care for them, walk the dogs, hold the cats, adopt and foster them ourselves and try to get them adopted and or in rescues. Unless you do this work; you have no understanding of how many hours, energy and how much heart is invested in contacting rescues begging them to take our animals. We hear no a lot, but we keep trying.
It becomes even more urgent if they are not doing well and shutting down in a shelter environment. Since the pandemic it has gotten harder to get animals out. Adoptions are down most places, costs are up, more and more animals are coming to shelters requiring veterinary care. Rescues are full.
Copper, a pit bull, came to us Feb. 16, 2022, as a stray; he had been hit by a car and left on the road. His injuries healed and he quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. He was a happy, affectionate, fun boy outside the kennels, but inside he was slowly losing his mind. He did not get any adoption applications, and rescues were not interested.
Copper was becoming more unhappy and losing weight. He was put on medication to help with his stress. The people who loved him, Gina in particular, never gave up trying to get him out. They were taking him on day trips and spending more time with him to try to alleviate his shelter stress.
Finally, a small rescue was found in Ohio that had rave reviews and were willing to take Copper after much begging, pleading and negotiation. His favorite person, Gina, drove him to the rescue, where he was temperament tested by their trainers as soon as he arrived.
We prayed he wouldn’t do something stupid so they wouldn’t take him. He didn’t; they took him, and from the moment he got there he calmed down and started to thrive.
He got to live in a large kennel with a dog friend next to him whom he got to play with every day. This rescue didn’t have very many dogs so it was quiet and calm, and staff and volunteers got him out every few hours. And he no longer needed anxiety medication.
We received videos showing how happy he was, and we recently got word he was adopted; his new people are in love with him already. It makes all the heartache and worry about Copper worth it.
Copper got a happy-ever-after because our staff and particularly his favorite volunteers never gave up on saving him. They were warriors. They were able to see the beautiful soul he is and were relentless in trying to save him.
This is animal rescue. We have learned we have to concentrate on the ones we do save, and rejoice in that and not allow the ones we cannot to destroy our hearts and passion.