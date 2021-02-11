On Nov. 25, 2020, a resident brought us a little gray and white, 2-month-old kitten they had found on the side of the road. It was cold and rainy, and the poor little guy was soaked and freezing. His eyes were huge, and we could see every bone in his body. I took him home and named him Tippy.
He started out in my sunroom/shelter cat room. He didn’t act like a kitten. He would sit in his cage quietly and watch the other cats. He ate and drank; he had no interest in playing or attention from me. It’s rare that a kitten has absolutely no interest in playing. After acclimating him for about two weeks in a cage, I let him out. He had gained weight and turned into a beautiful little cat. He explored and slept with the other cats, but he acted like an old man, not a kitten. Tippy did not seek attention. He did let me pet and hold him without trying to get away, but he could care less. He watched my every move as if he were trying to figure me out; it was a bit disconcerting.
After he was neutered at the end of January, I moved him out of the sunroom to live with me in the main part of my house just to see how he would respond. From the beginning, he acted as if he had always been there. The first night I woke up to him lying on my throat sound asleep. He has become the most affectionate kitten I have ever had. And he is playing with everything. He and Zip, the one-eyed cat, chase each other constantly, and he chases balls all over the house. He loves to sleep curled up next to my dogs when he is not on my chest. He pats my face while gazing at me and chews on my nose for fun. He makes me laugh every time I look at him; he has my heart.
I think the point of all of this is that it has taken almost 2 ½ months for Tippy to decompress enough to become who he was truly meant to be. I gave him that time; and by doing so I have received a gift. But what if I hadn’t? We both would have missed out. So many people do not give shelter animals a chance to decompress when they take them into their home. They will bring them back to us after 24 hours, a few days, a week telling us it’s just not working. We tell people at adoption how stressful the shelter is for animals and that typically rule of thumb is three days to decompress, three weeks to learn your routines and three months to feel at home. And, of course, this can vary from animal to animal. We stress if there are other animals in the home that a slow introduction will need to be done. A slow introduction is not 24 hours.
People need time to adjust to new situations, even more so if there is trauma in their background. We want to be given grace. Why do we expect animals to be perfect? If I had given up on Tippy, I would have missed a gift.
Thought for the week: “Everyone has a chapter they don’t want read out loud.”
