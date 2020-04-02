I hope this finds you all well. I think we need an uplifting story.
Our fosters extraordinaire, Ashley and Jos, are at it again. Ashley is a longtime foster who has saved many of our animals by taking them into her home and working with them one on one. These cats and dogs have found wonderful homes because she took a chance and worked with some of these broken souls teaching them to trust again. A little shepherd mix, Sangria was brought to us by her owner. He brought her in by the scruff of her neck, her eyes were huge; she was terrified. We could not get this dog away from him fast enough.
The shelter stress was escalating her terror. It seemed she was used to getting hit and screamed at by humans. She broke our hearts. Ashley came to the shelter, took one look at her and it was a done deal. With much care, love and patience, Ashley repaired Sangria's broken soul and turned her into a happy, loving dog who learned all humans don’t hit and scream. Sangria got adopted to a great family last week. They drove four hours to get her in their motor home (they wanted their own dog to be comfortable for the drive). It was love at first sight for dog and humans. We get regular reports from her new humans; the last one showed her lying on her very own new leather dog couch. She looked so happy. This happy ever after could not have happened without Ashley opening her home and heart to this dog.
And then there’s Jos, who fostered Rufus, the little mange dog who was so painful and his skin infected, the only place he could be petted was the top of his head. With her love and care, Jos transformed that pitiful little dog into a healthy, happy canine. Rufus got adopted by a former volunteer who just graduated from Indiana University. Then Jos took the five shepherd puppies who have just been adopted.
Last week a car came roaring into our parking lot. They did not get out of the car. They told us their dog, a little long-haired Chihuahua mix, had just jumped out of their broken window and gotten hit by a car. The woman told me she didn’t really want him; her cousin gave him to her and she didn’t really like him. I asked her if she was willing to take him to the vet since he was injured. No, couldn’t we just take him? And we did.
It was clear he was injured. It was also clear he had not been treated well. He tried to bite all of us. I took him to the vet where it was determined his injuries were not serious, but he could not be touched. For the next few days the staff at Northwood VCA worked with him to gain his trust and slowly he began to trust and let them touch him. Jos mentioned she might be interested in taking him, so I went to work on “persuading” her. She took him home Monday. This has quickly become a match made in heaven and may very well be a foster fail. Once again, without the patience and care from Northwood initially and now Jos, this poor little dog would have remained a snarling mess simply because of fear.
These are the kind of people who make up the Animal Protection League. This is why we do what we do.
