As you may recall, I wrote in the middle of July about a hoarding case in Anderson with 14 little scruffy dogs who came to the Animal Protection League. According to the neighbors, these dogs did not go outside. They did all their business in the house. And, yes, the inside of the house was a testimony to that.
We were able to get all the little dogs in foster case, and many of them have been adopted. But it has been a journey not only for the dogs but those of us who are caring for them.
I took one of them home. At first, I named her Hope because, after seeing how those poor dogs lived, she needed to be hopeful for a better life. I did not intend to foster/adopt any of them. But she looked at me, and she tracked my every move. She kept looking at me. How could I not take her home?
I took her home after only 24 hours at the shelter. I set her up in a huge canvas crate in my living room. She curled up on her bed and for the first five days the only time she did not shake was when she was asleep. She loved attention — head and belly rubs — but at the same time was terrified and did not trust me. It was so sad to watch her be terrified yet at the same time wanting affection.
I have renamed her Peanut. Peanut, of course, was not house trained. For the first week or so. she pottied in her bed, which meant lots of cleanup and baths. When I took her outside. she would sit down, shaking and terrified, and immediately try to run back inside. She had no idea how to walk on a leash. She would spin and basically freak out, her eyes wild with fear.
After the first week, she finally stopped shaking and started to wag her tail when she saw me. She stopped using her bed as a bathroom and graduated to potty pads. After a few weeks, she came out of her crate on her own to explore the house.
Peanut and I have established a walking routine around the front yard, and now she prances while she walks and explores ... unless a car drives by and scares her. Three days ago, for the first time since she came to my home; she pottied outside. I was so excited that I did a little poopy dance exclaiming what a good girl she is, with lots of petting. Peanut thrives on attention.
As of today, she gets excited to go outside and do her business and has not pottied in her crate for the past three days. It makes me laugh as she prances like a little diva as we walk around the yard. Peanut has come so far since the middle of July. It has been a heartwarming watching her learn to become a dog and to trust. And this is why we do what we do.
