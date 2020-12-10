A follow-up on last week’s column: The tree is still up. I have not gone to crazy land and built a protective barrier, so, for now, I’m in charge.
I received an anonymous message Saturday afternoon about some dogs out in the county who were in harm’s way. I made the phone call to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control, and things were set in motion very quickly. At 5 p.m., I was told to gather my staff and volunteers and to stand by. The Animal Protection League could be getting anywhere from 15 to 30 dogs, no idea on size and to assume the conditions were bad. Yes, I was in a panic ... hoarding cases are always a nightmare. No one can really be prepared.
I was on the phone off and on, getting info from sheriff’s department from 5-9:30 p.m. and trying to prepare for what was coming. I made a post on our Facebook page explaining the situation, that I needed help but I didn’t know when I needed them, that it could be very late. I had visions of spending the night at APL.
We got 18 dogs at 11 p.m. They are beagles, beagle mixes and shepherd mixes. They are emaciated and filthy. At least two are pregnant. Apparently, they have never been on a leash, and they are absolutely terrified. Looking at them breaks my heart but also fills me with fury at the owner. Apparently, they were kept outside and a bag of food was simply thrown on the ground. Now it is our job to heal these broken little creatures and to give them a happy ever after.
But these poor dogs are only a small part of the story, the sad part. The real story is that I have the best staff and volunteers in the world. Around 9 p.m., I was able to post a time when people needed to come. I knew I had two staff coming for sure. A few volunteers posted they would be there, I was not hopeful for many others. Imagine my surprise when I pulled into APL’s parking lot at 10 p.m. and see 20-plus people gathered waiting for me. A group consisting of staff, volunteers and APL board members. At the last minute on a Saturday night, they showed up, willing to do whatever was needed and knowing what they were about to see would break their hearts and make them mad at the same time. And yet they came. We did not leave until 1 a.m. This is what happens when people have a common mission and work together. Three of the dogs were fostered by volunteers that night, who are committed to helping these dogs heal.
The dogs are calming down; they are starved for human affection but are afraid at the same time. They are starting to wag their tails. They are eating well and learning that a leash does not have to be a bad thing. Keeping all 18 dogs, caring for them daily and getting them socialized so they can be adopted, is stretching our resources to the breaking point. I reached out to one of our amazing rescue partners, The Hamilton County Humane Society, and they are pulling the majority of the dogs for us. They have foster homes they can go to immediately to be socialized and loved rather than sitting in our overwhelmed shelter. The moral of the story: sometimes when you ask for help you get it, and if we work together on all things like we did Saturday night for these dogs we could very well change the world.
If you would like to donate to help with the care of these dogs, please go to inapl.org for online donations or send checks to APL, 613 Dewey St. Anderson, IN 46016.
