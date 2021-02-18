I lost my 14-year-old pitbull, Maddie, on Sept. 30. I adopted her in 2009.
Daisy, my little Chi mix, followed her on Dec. 12. I adopted her in 2011.
They shared the alpha position for my pets, dogs and cats, alike in my house. They maintained discipline like nuns in a Catholic school. I think they assigned beds, toys and spots in the bed with me. Maddie always slept right by me, and Daisy had three favorite spots. Anyone breaking the rules was corrected and fell in line instantly. Everyone got along, slept together and played together. It was very peaceful and calm. And happy.
When Maddie passed, Daisy continued to boss the others around and maintained order, but the others were missing Maddie. Then Daisy left ... and no one has stepped up to fill their roles yet. It’s been four months, and my greyhound, Puff, who was Maddie’s best play buddy, still looks for her, waits for her when I let them out. She will wait at the door, peaking her head back in as if she’s saying, “Come on ... where are you?”
When it’s time to sleep is when I notice it the most. No one seems to know where their spot is; it’s constantly up and down trying to figure out where to go. Watching this breaks my heart.
Ollie, Maddie’s cat who she raised from an 8-week-old kitten, is lost as well. He walks through the house crying. He will sit in Maddie’s spot on the bed next to me and look around, as if asking, “Where is she?”
All of my pets are affectionate but, since Maddie and Daisy passed, they are needy and constantly seek attention. They are almost annoying with it. I suppose, I could say they act how I feel. It is safe to say we are all grieving. Maybe if Daisy hadn’t left so soon after Maddie we could have adjusted a bit better. It’s hard to say. It feels like we are drifting around not sure what we are supposed to do. We need them to tell us, to boss us around. We are lost. I keep telling them it will just take time for us to find our way. I don’t know if they believe me. I don’t know if I believe me.
Unless you are an animal person, many do not believe or understand how sophisticated animals are emotionally, how attached they are to us and other animals. That they have the capacity to grieve just like we do, to feel loss. That they have best friends, that they look for them when they are gone.
Sometimes I forget they are gone, and call their names or wait for them as they go outside. And yes, they went in a certain order. I panic when I can’t find them, then I remember and grief washes over me again. When I forget and call their names, I swear my other pets look for them, their ears perk and they wait.
I wish they could live as long as we do. I miss them so, along with every other pet I have loved and lost. They teach us the purity of love. To me the only bad part about having pets is when they leave us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.