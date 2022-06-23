After hours on Saturday evening, three animals were dumped at the Animal Protection League; they were caught on camera.
One person was so kind as to leave his Chihuahua in a cage around back scared to death. Another person put a dog in the play yard and another pried the locked door to the cat house open and put a cat on the porch.
It was also caught on camera some of these folks trying to gain access to the building when it was clear that we were closed. The police were called but the people left before they got there. Staff was called and the animals were brought inside the building, fed, watered and all are safe.
One of our employees was walking home from the shelter on Sunday and found a dog in horrible shape walking down the street lost. He brought the dog back to the shelter. On Thursday, a community member brought a dog to the shelter who they found under their porch barely breathing. The dog was emaciated. We took the dog to the vet, and x-rays showed a huge blockage that had been there for quite some time. The following is from the volunteer who took the poor dog to the vet for us:
“I held your dog as he was put out of his misery. The sweet young boy who was discarded like trash and was skin on bones. In his short life he suffered for far too long. Did you ever love him? Do you wonder where he is? Did you know he wasted away and could no longer walk? Was the waste in his gut his way of trying to survive without food and he ate the wrong thing which caused his demise? I hope he knows how much I loved him and cried over him. If only my hugs could heal him. I wanted him to live but his suffering needed to end. I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing to spread awareness. Animals are not disposable. We must do better. And for goodness sake STOP buying animals.
“In memory of my sweet boy — make a donation to a charity that is close to your heart. Let his short life be a benefit to others.
“Donations can also be made at www.inapl.org
“Rest easy my beautiful brindle boy.”
We are seeing more and more animals loose in the streets of Anderson, living under porches, in ditches, in abandoned houses. People are moving out and leaving animals locked in the houses without food or water. Things seem to be getting worse, not better. Yes, I understand vet care is expensive and it is so hard to get vet appointments. But do you really need to add more animals to your home when you cannot afford vet care and are asking for assistance, and getting free food from the food pantry. And after all of that to tell us that you are going to breed the dog you just found as a stray. Shelters and rescues are overwhelmed; we are sad and mad and tired. Come on, Anderson, we must do better.