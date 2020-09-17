Animals brought to the Animal Protection League Sept. 1- 14: 89
I think most would agree that these are difficult times that we are trying to navigate right now. We are seeing the worst and the best in people fueled by COVID-19, fear, anger and political differences. I often wonder if we as a people have always been this divisive, irresponsible, petty and mean ... or has the scab just been ripped off. This plays out every day at APL.
Dorthey, a little pug, was brought to us. The son of the owner told us he talked his mother into giving her up because she was old and sick. He said she was 20 yrs old and she had had her since she was a tiny puppy. The poor little dog had a huge tumor on her leg. We immediately set up a bed behind the desk, which she went to immediately. She looked so sad and lost. Fortunately, one of our wonderful fosters came to get her so she could live the rest of her life, however long that might be, in a loving home. I got the call the next day that the dog had passed during the night. At least she was not alone and afraid in a shelter. This makes me so very sad.
On Thursday, a young man brought his pit bull to APL. He explained the dog’s leg was broken. Even in pain the dog was a sweetheart. He told us the dog was chained outside and during the night had somehow got his leg caught up in the chain. He said he found her that way the next day. He denied that his dogs live outside 24/7.
He was correct that the leg was dangling. The owner said he had called a vet and they wanted too much money. He wanted to know if we could pay the vet bill. I called a vet to see how much an office call and X-rays would be. They were willing to do it for $100-200. I asked him if he was willing to pay anything. He said no.
He kept asking if it just couldn’t heal on its own; I had the vet on the phone she said no that was not probable.Unfortunately, it would be thousands to treat the dog.
We explained about amputation ... that it might be an option and much cheaper; he did not like that. He said he would just give her aspirin and see what happened. I asked him if that was his leg or his child’s leg was the option to do nothing; he said of course not. We explained the dog needed to go to the vet to find out the options but that the dog could not continue to live outside on a chain with the leg untreated. We tried to get him to surrender the dog so we could try to find help and raise the money. He refused and left with the dog. I have never felt so helpless and angry.
I know veterinary care is expensive in the best of times, and these are not the best of times. But the lack of responsibility, of compassion, of caring and empathy that we are seeing concerning animals at APL is unacceptable and heartbreaking.
Thought for the week: It takes as long as it takes. Be gentle on yourself.
