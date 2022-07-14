On July 5, 2016, my beautiful 14-year-old greyhound, Bella, had a stroke and had to be euthanized. I was heartbroken.
My friend Mary, who runs the Greyhound Prison Program, called me a few days later and said she knew it was probably too soon but she had a greyhound that needed me. Puff, a 3-year-old tripod was losing her foster home and had no where to go and no one seemed interested in adopting her. Of course, I went to get her.
Of all the dogs I’ve introduced to my other pets, she has been the easiest and the quickest. It was as if she had always been there, or as if they already knew her. Maddie, my red-nosed pit, immediately made friends with Puff. She was missing Bella, who had been her best friend.
Greyhounds are known for being graceful; a greyhound that has only three legs is not particularly graceful when she walks. The first time I let Puff out in the backyard, she took off like a shot with Maddie and her stubby pittie legs desperately trying to keep up. It was almost as if Puff was laughing with joy, and I was in awe. Walking with three legs might be a problem, but running wasn’t. Of all the greyhounds I’ve had over the years, Puff loved running the most. During fetch she would bring the ball back for me to throw until I thought my arm would fall off.
Puff picked out her dog bed and her space on my bed. She and Maddie became best friends. Puff would tuck herself into a tight ball and snuggle in beside me and put her head on my shoulder; this became our thing over the years. From the start she was helping us heal from losing Bella. I’ve found that every greyhound is similar yet very different. Puff has been my only grey that licked me out of affection. She would gaze at me as if she thought I was the best thing in the world then gently lick my face.
Then, in September 2020, Maddie passed at 14. Puff was lost without her and clung to me even more. I brought Brodie home in June, and suddenly Puff had a new friend and running buddy. She and Brody would play ball with each other. He would sling the ball and they would both go charging after it like nuts.
On July 5, 2022, I came home at lunch to let my dogs out. Puff and Brody charged out the door as normal and raced around the yard. When it came time to come in, Puff was not waiting at the door. I rushed out and found Puff collapsed in the yard; she had a massive stroke. I carried her in the house and put her on her favorite dog bed. Puff was euthanized in my arms. Once again, I am heartbroken. Brodie is looking for his best friend.
Yes, I saved Puff by giving her a home, but Puff saved me and helped me through my loss. I am so glad I didn’t think it was too soon after Bella and not take her. I believe she was meant to be in my life. We saved each other. I will miss my beautiful Puff, the magic greyhound, for the rest of my life.