The last few years have been extremely difficult for me — my mom’s illness, the pandemic, watching her die of COVID-19 and the loss of several pets. I know the last year dealing with a pandemic has been traumatic for so many all over the world, and many are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the trauma and anxiety that it has left in its wake. I believe it has changed us all on some fundamental level … some good, some bad. I think it is safe to say that we have seen the best and the worst of people. And I believe it has shown us how very important our connection to other human beings is.
For many, the isolation has taken the greatest toll. Not being able to be with our loved ones through our greatest, most devastating losses and fears. Not being able to take comfort simply from a loved ones’ presence. Though talking on the phone and texting is a way to stay connected and so very important, it does not come close to taking the place of hugs and the human touch and looking into our loved ones’ eyes and feeling that connection.
I think I can speak for animal lovers everywhere that this past year our pets have saved us. They were simply there showering us with unconditional love. I look at all of my pets, all of whom before coming to me have been neglected/abused, and I am continuously astonished that they can still trust. Our pets give freely; they simply love us unconditionally no matter what.
Over this past year when I have felt the most alone, the most afraid, the saddest, my pets have comforted me. They sense what I am feeling and they have literally surrounded me, lying on me as if they are trying to protect me, to let me know that I am loved. And in those moments, I feel surrounded by God’s love, and I have hope. Particularly my dog, Boo, a pit bull who had been used as a bait dog, will drape himself on me and gaze into my eyes. He looks at me with such love it sometimes takes my breath away. I honesty do not know how I would have survived this last year if they were not in my life. They have given me far more than I can ever give them. They give me a glimpse into the Divine.
And this is why so many of us dedicate our lives to saving animals. Because time and time again they save us with their innocence, their purity and their love. Because they love us no matter what. They “see” us … and still love us. We fight for them because they have no voice.
As we come back into this new world that we are trying to navigate my hope is that we do so with gratitude for those who have been there for us whether animal or human and have a new understanding of what is truly important in life as we go forward.
