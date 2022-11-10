Raiden, a 4-year-old male pit bull, was surrendered to us by his owner on Feb. 17. They had had him since he was 8 weeks old. They said he played too rough and kept getting loose. They also mentioned he was a little too much for the new baby. Within days, this sweet boy was a staff and volunteer favorite.
Raiden lived here at the Animal Protection League in this loud, stressful overcrowded shelter, in a kennel for nine long months. Day in and day out, living for the times he got to go outside to walk and play with staff and volunteers. Nine long months of limited affection. Nine long months of watching other dogs come and go.
The majority of his time was spent looking at the world through kennel fencing and staring at concrete walls. Listening to the other dogs scream their frustration and hopelessness hour after hour.
And through it all this beautiful soul held onto his composure. He did not let the stress or sadness turn him into something he was never meant to be. This, in and of itself, is remarkable.
There was no particular reason that he didn’t get adopted, other than he is a pit bull and we have so many. He just kept getting overlooked. Finally, last week, someone saw what a beautiful being he is and he was adopted. This was truly a bright light for us when there has been so much darkness. The good news is that Raiden gets a happy-ever-after story; the bad news is that there are so many other Raidens, cats and dogs at APL who are just waiting and trying to hang on.
We adopt out 10 dogs, and 20 come in. We recently sent 46 cats to rescues, yet we have more than 300 cats waiting for homes, and more are coming in every day. Moms with their kittens are being brought in boxes, bags and trash cans every day. It’s because people are not getting pets spayed and neutered, because people do not value pets, because people see animals as being disposable, because people see getting rid of them as the easy out. But basically, because there is a segment of our community that does not believe the lives of animals and how they are treated matters. They do not see them as divine beings.
And so, the responsibility of the owners is shifted to every animal shelter across the country. We are expected to care for these animals, to feed, clean, provide vet care, love, provide attention, keep sane, find homes and rescues. We are expected to do what the owners do not, over and over again, as we watch the owners walk away and we console their pets as they too watch them walk away. The animal sheltering system is broken. How much longer can those of us in the trenches who do this heartbreaking work continue as things continue to get worse? What is it going to take to initiate change?