Great news! We hit 1,000 adoptions, putting animals in loving homes, in 2020.
I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a year of challenges and heartbreak for so many. We have become divided as a country and have seen the absolute worst in people. Due to the loss of many loved ones due to COVID-19, this holiday season will be one of sadness and loneliness for many.
But, having said that, we have also seen remarkable acts of kindness and generosity that renews our faith in humanity from our community.
We got an incredibly generous grant from VCA Charities to help us continue to care for the animals at the Animal Protection League. Former donors, businesses, individuals and former adopters are making generous donations. The Edge and their Kris Sandman has been incredibly good to us.
People stepped up to help with the veterinary costs for the beagles from the hoarding case. Fosters of the beagles report they are doing well and thriving on the love they are receiving. They will get a chance at a happy-ever-after thanks to the love of these volunteers and the generosity of our donors.
Luna, a bulldog mix, came to us terrified when his owner had to surrender her. For two days, she did not let us touch her. We moved her to a cage in the lobby out of the noise of the kennel where we could give her more attention. Slowly, she came around and we got to see what a goofy, loving, funny dog she is. She became a volunteer and staff favorite. A couple fell in love with her on Saturday, adopted her and gave her a Christmas miracle.
Max, a boxer mix, was surrendered by his owner. The owner was brokenhearted to leave Max; his father is terminally ill in hospice in Florida and he could not take his beloved Max with him to care for his father. Max was so sad in the shelter.
One of our previous boxer fosters heard Max’s story and came to get him Friday. The pictures they’ve sent us are precious, and Max looks so happy.
Maple, a feline leukemia-positive cat, came to us in 2018 and lived in our FIV room for two years. She was adopted Saturday; her wait was finally over. Her pictures from her new home show her settling in as if she’s been there forever.
Volunteers are bringing food on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for staff who are working and coming to spend time with our animals.
Yes, this year has been terribly hard, but has also been filled with incredible kindness and God’s light. This is definitely not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have. The kindness of this community has lifted me and my staff out of the darkness so many times during this difficult time but particularly during this holiday season. The kindness and generosity of this community and our donors have brought me to tears with gratitude and renewed my faith in people. Thank you for your continued support. Merry Christmas and be safe.
