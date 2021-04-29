For the last few months, we have had the least amount of animals in our care since I started this job in 2009. This past year, we had the highest number of adoptions we’ve ever had and the most pulled by our rescue partners. It has been nice reprieve for our staff and volunteers and the animals who are in our care. With the numbers down, it takes less time to clean the cages, and staff is able to spend more time with the animals, which is invaluable in helping keep these animals socialized and sane. And our costs for food, medication and litter are down considerably. It has been a relief not to feel so overwhelmed on a daily basis. Both animals and humans are less stressed.
We knew it couldn’t last, and we have been simply trying to enjoy this easier time at APL. I think this is coming to an end. We are seeing our intake numbers climb. Just today, we have taken in 16 animals and it’s only 1 p.m.
We are starting to get a lot of owner releases. The reasons vary — moving and aggressive with other animals and/or children have been the most popular reasons. People are bringing extremely aggressive animals to us for euthanasia rather than taking them to their vet. Injured and sick animals, particularly ones with long-term health issues, are being surrendered to us rather than taking them to the vet. The veterinary care needed for some of these poor animals varies — surgeries for tumor removal, advanced heartworm, and many in need of having most of their teeth removed. We will have to do extensive fundraisers to pay for this care.
A poor little terrier was thrown over the fence. What makes it even worse, they did it while we were here. It is not unusual for cars to drive around our building and leave. I normally try to stop them and ask if they need something. This time I wasn’t quick enough. They had tossed this poor little dog over the fenced portion in the back and were gone before we could get to them. Thankfully, the dog was not badly injured. He is a train wreck; his projected vet bill for a dental and skin issues is hitting at around a thousand. I wonder if this is this why they threw him over the fence, or did they just not want him anymore? And why not just fill out the paperwork and save him this trauma? Why not just be a decent human?
As we fill up and life becomes overwhelming once again at APL and most other open admission shelters, we will continue to do what we do for the animals in our community and try to stay in the light and remain hopeful. If you see animal abuse, please don’t turn your head. Call police dispatch in Anderson at 765-648-6775. Please have the exact address of where the abuse is occurring. And please do not let your animals run loose ... so many bad things could happen to them.
