Two weeks ago Animal Control brought us a pit bull that had been shot.
The hip was shattered in one leg, the bullet went through and caused considerable tissue damage to the other leg as well. This dog, Pam, and another pit bull were living in an outdoor enclosure on the owner’s property. The other dog was shot as well and died instantly. Police and Animal Control were called and Pam, injured and needing vet care, was brought to the Animal Protection League.
The question is why didn’t the owner take his dog to the vet instead of having her brought to the shelter? Vet techs provided temporary care. We were assuming the owner would be in after dealing with details of the shooting incident. He did not come or call to check on her. We took her to the vet. He came after being told to by Animal Control to sign her over to us. When asked why he was turning her over, he replied, “I don’t want to care for her.”
And so once again an overburdened shelter, a financially challenged shelter is expected to take on the owner’s responsibility. We could have euthanized her immediately, but why should we punish the dog? Even in pain and frightened, Pam (the owner’s name for her) was lovely and only wanted attention. We decided to save her. A foster stepped up and we used money from a previous fund raiser to save her.
Her leg was amputated, the other leg treated and she is currently thriving in her foster home. Every picture shows us this wonderful pit bull smiling and leaning into her foster mom.
And herein lies the vast problem in our community, especially where pit bulls are concerned. These dogs are used to make money for the owners, whether by breeding or fighting or both. Most lead a horrible life only seen as a way to make money. When these animals are no longer useful, they are discarded without a second thought like trash, becoming someone else’s responsibility. Until we get a handle on the backyard breeding and dog fighting in our community, we will continue to have over 70% of our shelter full of pit bulls, some adoptable, some not. I will ask again, why should the animal shelters and rescues bear all the responsibility and the owners walk away unscathed?
Owners are bringing their dogs — again, mostly pit bulls — to shelters who are pregnant or have puppies because they can’t afford to care for them, because they can’t have them where they are living and on and on. If they had simply spayed and neutered these pets, we would not have over 25 puppies growing up in an overcrowded stressful shelter. Prior to the pandemic, we could get puppies into rescues within days of them coming into the shelter. Now rescues are full.
When is this going to stop? When are irresponsible owners going to be held accountable? When are our communities going to stop expecting animal shelters and animal lovers to take on everyone else’s responsibilities and blame us and criticize us for not doing enough?
The problem is not the animal shelters. The entire United States Animal Care system is in crisis. What are we going to do?